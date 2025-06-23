Rishabh Pant smashed another century in the Headingley Test against England, becoming the first-ever Indian player to achieve the feat on English soil. After his twin tons, social media is going all crazy over memes on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka and Pant.

Rishabh Pant is currently on cloud nine after he smashed back-to-back centuries in the Headingley Test against England. In the first innings, the wicketkeeper batter scored 134, and in the second, he made 118 runs. After his second ton in the game, Pant - who was also a part of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 - became the hottest topic on social media. Along with him, the owner of LSG, Dr Sanjiv Goenka, is also trending along with him, and there are a plethora of memes over them. Check them out below.

Indian vice-captain Pant, along with KL Rahul, built a solid 4th wicket partnership on Day after the early departure of Shubman Gill in the first Session. In the end, India posted 364 runs in the second innings and along with 6-run lead in the 1st innings, the touring nation put 371 run target for the home side.

goenka after watching PANTastic innings by rishabh: pic.twitter.com/yDRJ6YI8Qf — Xavier Uncle (@xavierunclelite) June 23, 2025

Goenka choosing between Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul after their today’s performance pic.twitter.com/OIeZnC5pHe — maithun (@Being_Humor) June 23, 2025

Goenka watching Rishabh Pant scoring double consecutive century after poor IPL performance pic.twitter.com/3MhFZ3rMc4 — Stutii (@Sam0kayy) June 23, 2025

Goenka sahab after watching KL rahul & Rishab pant scoring centuries in England. #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/gRRL3evlFm — (@nickhunterr) June 23, 2025

Goenka watching KL and Pant tonight pic.twitter.com/YHPOJE7SDT — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) June 23, 2025

So Rishabh Pant scored more runs in this one test match than in the entire IPL for Goenka ji and LSG pic.twitter.com/mqs38T99kz — Aadit Kapadia (@ask0704) June 23, 2025

Sanjiv Goenka watching Rishabh Pant#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/qPoeWy3ZwX — Right Arm Over (@RightArmOver_) June 21, 2025

Memes featuring Rishabh Pant and Dr Sanjiv Goenka are interestingly hilarious; however, the LSG owner congratulated and praised both the centuries of his team's skipper. After Pant's second ton, Geonka wrote, ''Two good! Back-to-back centuries for @RishabhPant17. Aggressive, audacious, brilliant. Only the second wicketkeeper in history to score a century in both innings of a Test. Congratulations also to @klrahul for his hundred.''

Meanwhile, after Day 4 Stumps England post 21/0 with Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett at the crease.