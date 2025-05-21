Rishabh Pant, who was acquired by LSG for a staggering Rs 27 crore during the mega auction preceding IPL 2025, has faced significant challenges this season, amassing only 135 runs across 12 matches.

Former Indian cricketer and coach Yograj Singh has pinpointed several technical deficiencies in Rishabh Pant's batting technique during the ongoing IPL 2025 season, where Pant has faced notable challenges. Singh asserts that rectifying these issues could be accomplished in a brief session of approximately five minutes, potentially allowing the captain of the Lucknow Super Giants to rediscover his form and contribute significantly to his team's success.

At 67 years old, Yograj Singh brings a wealth of experience having coached prominent players such as Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma in addition to his son Yuvraj Singh. He firmly believes that with targeted adjustments Pant can swiftly return to his peak performance level.

"Rishabh Pant's problem can be fixed in just five minutes. His head isn't steady, and his left shoulder is opening up too much. With a bit of focused correction, he'll be back to his best in no time," Yograj Singh was quoted as saying by IANS in an interview on Tuesday.

Rishabh Pant, who was acquired by LSG for a staggering Rs 27 crore during the mega auction preceding IPL 2025, has faced significant challenges this season, amassing only 135 runs across 12 matches. In the recent encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Monday night, he was dismissed for a mere seven runs off six balls. Over the last ten matches of IPL 2025, Pant's performance has been underwhelming, with scores of 2, 2, Did Not Bat (DNB), 21, 63, 3, 0, 4, 8, and 7 runs. His modes of dismissal have also been disappointing, further compounding his struggles.

At 27 years old, the wicketkeeper-batter was not retained by Delhi Capitals following IPL 2024 and emerged as the most sought-after player in the mega auction. However, he has struggled to justify the hefty price tag of ₹27 crore during IPL 2025.

Pant, who had previously established himself as a formidable wicketkeeper-batter and earned a place in the Indian national team across both white-ball and red-ball formats, faced a significant setback due to a serious car accident that sidelined him from cricket for over a year. Although he made a commendable return to the Indian Premier League and international cricket in 2024, his performance in IPL 2025 has been far from satisfactory.

