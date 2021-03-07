Rishabh Pant's old picture with Ashish Nehra goes viral, people compare him to Virat Kohli

Team India wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant has taken the world by storm in the last couple of months. While, he sensationally came back to form with the bat, with four scores of 80-plus, two of them proving to be match-winning efforts, his wicket-keeping was excellent in the last three Tests and took away the man of the match award in the final game owing to his third Test hundred.

As soon as Pant starred on the field, his old pictures started to surface. However, there was something special with the picture and the fans and the experts couldn't help but notice the similarity of the same with an earlier picture of Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

In the said picture, the kid Rishabh Pant is seen taking an autograph from the former Indian left-arm pacer Ashish Nehra in one of the school tournaments. Nehra also has a similar picture in skipper Kohli's childhood, where he was giving him some kind of appreciation certificate.

As soon as the picture got on social media, it became viral and people started joking that Nehra is the secret of success behind the two Indian cricketers. Commentator and former cricket Aakash Chopra too jumped on the bandwagon to notice the same. While, or of the users shared a hilarious meme from the popular Netflix series 'Sacred Games' to express his thoughts on the same.

Here are some of the reactions:

We saw a similar picture of young Kohli too. So.....you know the secret recipe now https://t.co/U1z5o7iLoB — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 5, 2021

When Rishabh Pant made his India debut Ashish Nehra was part of the India XI (v England at Bengaluru in 2017) https://t.co/yiFLeyHd5p — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) March 5, 2021