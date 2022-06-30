IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant's noble gesture towards homeless man in England wins hearts

Rishabh Pant with fans

Part of the Indian Test team, Rishabh Pant's heartwarming gesture towards a homeless man in the United Kingdom has got the internet all mushy. Grabbing the attention of fans who wanted a selfie with the wicketkeeper, Pant's gesture was made public to them.

Apparently, some fans who wanted to click a selfie with the Indian wicketkeeper along with some friends were told to wait by the cricketer as he went towards a homeless man sitting under the bridge and gave him food.

Just wanted to highlight the warm gesture by @RishabhPant17 . When we asked him for a picture he told us that he'll be back in a moment. Then he went towards a homeless man sitting under the bridge and gave him food and also asked him if he wanted anything else! What a man! pic.twitter.com/kWCrl1znzu — Dhruv Matade (@_thepolestar) June 29, 2022

Soon after, the internet was filled with sweet messages for the young lad.

He is too pure for this world June 29, 2022

Rishabh Pant has great heart so humble this is why I love him @RishabhPant17 https://t.co/oimSCtuO4M — Manu Tripathi (@ManutiwaryABVP) June 29, 2022

king heart king batting king wicket keeper https://t.co/b3BvPsFz42 June 29, 2022

Talking about the Test game, it will be the rescheduled fifth and final match between India and England.

The Men in Blue faced a massive blow after captain Rohit Sharma tested Covid-19 positive. The 'Hitman' is not entirely ruled out, but news of Jasprit Bumrah being named the skipper has already made the rounds.