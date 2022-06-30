IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant's noble gesture towards homeless man in England wins hearts

Part of the Indian Test team, Rishabh Pant's heartwarming gesture towards a homeless man in the United Kingdom has got the internet all mushy. Grabbing the attention of fans who wanted a selfie with the wicketkeeper, Pant's gesture was made public to them.
READ | Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah to miss 1st T20I vs England due to THIS reason
Apparently, some fans who wanted to click a selfie with the Indian wicketkeeper along with some friends were told to wait by the cricketer as he went towards a homeless man sitting under the bridge and gave him food.
Just wanted to highlight the warm gesture by @RishabhPant17 . When we asked him for a picture he told us that he'll be back in a moment. Then he went towards a homeless man sitting under the bridge and gave him food and also asked him if he wanted anything else! What a man! pic.twitter.com/kWCrl1znzu — Dhruv Matade (@_thepolestar) June 29, 2022
Soon after, the internet was filled with sweet messages for the young lad.
He is too pure for this world— Srishti (@Srishti05816410) June 29, 2022
Rishabh Pant, you are a Good Human ! @RishabhPant17 https://t.co/z7i48sYujF — Shreyansh (@shreyansh0727) June 29, 2022
Rishabh Pant has great heart so humble this is why I love him @RishabhPant17 https://t.co/oimSCtuO4M — Manu Tripathi (@ManutiwaryABVP) June 29, 2022
king heart king batting king wicket keeper https://t.co/b3BvPsFz42— kayak bhide (@teansostrich) June 29, 2022
Talking about the Test game, it will be the rescheduled fifth and final match between India and England.
The Men in Blue faced a massive blow after captain Rohit Sharma tested Covid-19 positive. The 'Hitman' is not entirely ruled out, but news of Jasprit Bumrah being named the skipper has already made the rounds.