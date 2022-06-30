Search icon
IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant's noble gesture towards homeless man in England wins hearts

Some fans wanted to click a selfie with the Indian wicketkeeper along with some friends in England.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 09:54 AM IST

Rishabh Pant with fans

Part of the Indian Test team, Rishabh Pant's heartwarming gesture towards a homeless man in the United Kingdom has got the internet all mushy. Grabbing the attention of fans who wanted a selfie with the wicketkeeper, Pant's gesture was made public to them.

Apparently, some fans who wanted to click a selfie with the Indian wicketkeeper along with some friends were told to wait by the cricketer as he went towards a homeless man sitting under the bridge and gave him food.

Soon after, the internet was filled with sweet messages for the young lad.

Talking about the Test game, it will be the rescheduled fifth and final match between India and England. 

The Men in Blue faced a massive blow after captain Rohit Sharma tested Covid-19 positive. The 'Hitman' is not entirely ruled out, but news of Jasprit Bumrah being named the skipper has already made the rounds.

