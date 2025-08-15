Twitter
Rishabh Pant's LSG teammate replaces Kieron Pollard to get captaincy role in..., his name is...

A star player from Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) is all set to take on the captaincy role in another T20 league. Find out his name.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 15, 2025, 01:30 PM IST

TRENDING NOW

Nicholas Pooran, star player of Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), has replaced Kieron Pollard as the skipper of Trinidad Knight Riders (TKR) for the upcoming edition of Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Before Pooran, Pollard has been leading TKR since 2019. For those unversed, TKR have won the CPL title four times under the leadership of Pollard.

 

Pollard's reaction after losing captaincy

 

Reacting to this decision by TKR management, Pollard said, ''I got an opportunity to lead my home franchise for the last six years, and it has been special walking out leading Trinbago Knight Riders in front of packed stadiums around the Caribbean. I believe grooming the next generation is very important. With Bravo coming on board this year as the new head coach, we felt this was the right time to get a new captain in.''

 

 

Pooran praises Pollard and other star players of TKR

 

After becoming the new skipper of TKR, Pooran said, ''It means a lot, first and foremost, to represent Trinbago Knight Riders. It is a privilege that I’m getting the opportunity to lead this franchise. I want to give it my best shot and hopefully make as many correct decisions as I can. It’s a responsibility that has been passed on from (Dwayne) Bravo (2013-2019) to Pollard (2019-2024) and now to me. For me, the most satisfying thing is that Pollard is still playing, Sunil (Narine) and Andre (Russell) are here too. That’s a lot of experience I can bank on. To lead them on the field – it means a lot to me.''

 

''I started my career at the age of 17 right here, playing for the Trinidad and Tobago Red Steel (former name of TKR), where Bravo was my captain. Then, after recovering from a career-threatening accident I suffered in 2015, Pollard picked me in the Barbados franchise, where he was my captain. All three of us finally ended up together at TKR a couple of years back, and even though we haven’t won a title together yet, I’m hopeful that we can do it this year,'' he added.

 

Meanwhile, the Trinidad Knight Riders will begin their CPL campaign against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on Sunday, August 17.

