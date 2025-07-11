Rishabh Pant's Lord's injury: Why Dhruv Jurel cannot bat as a replacement? ICC rules explained

India faced a big challenge on day 1 of the Lord's Test when Rishabh Pant, the wicketkeeper-batter, was injured and had to be substituted. Dhruv Jurel stepped in to take over the wicketkeeping role while Pant received medical treatment and was off the field.

Rishabh Pant's unfortunate injury during the Test match at Lord's brings up the question of cricket's substitution rules again. Dhruv Jurel has taken over as wicketkeeper, but why can't he fully replace Pant, and bat too? Especially since there's been talk about new injury replacement rules. The answer is in the International Cricket Council's (ICC) rules for Test matches.

Standard Substitute Fielder Rule: Limited

If a player like Rishabh Pant gets hurt and can't continue (like wicketkeeping), the team can bring in a substitute fielder. This rule has been around for a while. It's in Law 24.1.2 of the ICC rules.

What a substitute CAN do: A substitute can field, and keep wicket, if the umpires agree. That's why Dhruv Jurel is keeping wicket for India.

What a substitute CANNOT do: Here's the problem. A substitute can't bowl or be captain. And, they can't bat. The rules say only a nominated player can bat. So, if Pant can't bat because of his finger, India will be down a batsman because Jurel can't bat in his place.

Concussion Substitute: The Only Full Replacement Now

The only time a team can get a full replacement who can bat, bowl, and field is with the concussion substitute rule. The ICC made this rule in 2019 for player safety after head or neck injuries.

If a player has a concussion, they can be replaced by someone similar (a batsman for a batsman, etc.), if the Match Referee agrees. However, Rishabh Pant hurt his finger, not his head, so the concussion rule doesn't apply.

New Injury Replacement Rule: Domestic Trial, Not International

There have been reports about a new trial for full injury replacements being thought about by the ICC, so there is some confusion.

Where it applies: This trial is for domestic first-class cricket, not international Test matches.

When it starts: The trial should start in October 2025, and last for six months.

Why it's not applicable now: The Lord's Test is an international match in July 2025, so this trial rule isn't in place yet. The ICC will see how it goes in domestic leagues before thinking about using it internationally.

