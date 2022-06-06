'He trusted him': Rishabh Pant's lawyer explains how wicketkeeper was duped by Mrinank Singh

Rishabh Pant

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was recently duped by a Haryana cricketer, identified as Mrinank Singh under the pretext of reselling luxury watches, bags, and jewellery among other goods, He even duped Pant of INR 1.63 crore through a bounced cheque.

READ | Rishabh Pant cheated of Rs 1.63 crore by former Haryana cricketer Mrinank Singh

Pant's lawyer Eklavya Dwivedi has now explained how Pant trusted the tainted U19 cricketer and fell prey to his fraudulent activities. Dwivedi explained that the two have known each other since 2013-14, but then they lost touch until 2020 or 2021 when Mrinank approached Pant again.

He claimed that he had started a new business in luxury items and gave false references to the Delhi cricketer and earned his trust.

Soon after, Pant placed the order for some luxury items and transferred some funds from his bank account. He even handed over some articles to the accused to sell, but none of the goods was delivered to Pant from Mrinank.

"They (Rishabh Pant and Mrinank Singh) met in 2013-2014 and then there was a long gap after which Rishabh was approached by Mr Mrinank Singh in 2020 or 2021, saying that he started a new business in luxury items and he can procure the same at a very cheap price. He [said he] can even sell any of the luxury goods that are owned by Rishabh and get the latter high profit for the same," Eklavya Dwivedi told, according to News18 Cricketnext.

"So, this is how it all started and you know, Rishabh is a cricketer and has a soft spot for the people he knows. He trusted him and didn’t look into it too keenly. So, he thought that the matter will go ahead and he will get something from Mrinank.

"Rishabh placed that order and remitted some funds from his bank account. He also gave Mrinank some articles to sell. Post which, the accused couldn’t deliver any of these goods to my client. After that happened, both Rishabh and his manager were persistent. They kept on calling and messaging Mrinank, trying to ensure that the delivery takes place. But the latter kept on making excuses and he didn’t deliver any of the goods.

"Subsequently, there was a mutual oral settlement they arrived at. On this oral settlement, Mr Mrinank Singh issued a cheque in favour of Rishabh for Rs 1.63 crore, which eventually bounced. From the bank, the total remittances were about Rs 1.3 crore and some jewellery and watches were handed over (for selling) for around Rs 60 lakhs,” Dwivedi added.

It has been learnt that Pant is not the only victim who has been conned by Mrinank as he had also duped a Mumbai-based businessman, a movie director, and several hotels.

Mrinank was sentenced to jail and is serving his term in Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai for allegedly cheating a businessman of Rs 6 lakhs. After Rishabh Pant and his manager, Puneet Solanki filed a case against him, the Saket Court directed the authorities to produce the accused for a formal hearing.

The complaint stated: "In January 2021, Mrinank told Pant and Solanki that he had started a business of buying and selling luxury watches, bags, jewellery, etc. He gave references to several cricketers to whom he claimed to have sold the goods. He falsely represented to Pant and his manager that he could procure luxury watches and other accessories for them at good discounts and very cheap prices."