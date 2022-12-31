Rishabh Pant's friend warned him not to drive alone but cricketer insisted: Report

File Photo

Rishabh Pant, India's standout wicketkeeper-batsman, was involved in a tragic car accident on Friday (December 30). The batsman was traveling alone on the National Highway to meet up with his family when his car collided with a divider and caught fire. Rishabh suffered head, arm, and leg injuries but was soon taken to the hospital for treatment.

The entire cricketing world is hoping for a speedy recovery for the youngster, who has been pronounced out of danger but will undergo treatment for his injuries. The initial MRI scans of the brain and spinal cord were negative, but the player will most likely undergo additional MRI scans of his right forearm and legs.

“Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe, and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back. Rishabh's condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment,” BCCI said in its official statement on Friday.

According to reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has directed that Rishabh not be treated for his ligament injuries at the Max Hospital in Dehradun for the time being. The sportsman is expected to be flown to Mumbai or Delhi for further treatment.

In another development, Cricbuzz has learned that a close aide of Rishabh Pant advised him not to drive alone, but the cricketer insisted that he would be able to manage it.

While the Superintendent of Police initially stated that he fell asleep behind the wheel, the Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) Shyam Sharma has revealed new information about the accident. Pant told Sharma that he tried to avoid a pothole on the road while driving, which resulted in the incident.

"He is stable & recovering well. Our BCCI doctors are in touch with the doctors here. Jay Shah is monitoring it. As of now, he'll remain admitted here. He told me that he tried to save (his car) from a pothole (when accident occurred)," said Shyam to the media after meeting the star cricketer in the hospital.

