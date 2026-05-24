Rishabh Pant’s captaincy future in doubt as LSG hint at overhaul after poor IPL 2026

Rishabh Pant’s future as Lucknow Super Giants captain has come under intense scrutiny after the franchise’s disappointing IPL 2026 campaign. Reports of a possible leadership overhaul, combined with growing criticism from experts, have sparked fresh debate over Pant’s role heading into next season.

A week ago, people were talking about this, but now the news is official. Lucknow Super Giants are about to shake up their leadership after another rough IPL season with Rishabh Pant at the helm. After Lucknow lost at home to the Punjab Kings—marking their seventh-wicket defeat in the final league game—the franchise made it pretty clear: Pant’s future as captain is on the line. Tom Moody, Director of Cricket, didn’t hold back, admitting Pant struggled with the demands of captaincy.

Pant joined LSG after the 2024 auction for a jaw-dropping INR 27 crore. Owner Sanjiv Goenka had sky-high hopes for him. He envisioned Pant becoming a leader on par with legends like MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma. But the reality hasn’t matched that dream.

By 2025, Lucknow landed in seventh place. Now, heading into the close of 2026, they’re about to finish dead last, collecting just four wins from 14 matches. Not great. Under Pant’s leadership, they’ve picked up only 10 wins out of 28 games in the past two seasons.

Moody summed it up after their latest defeat at Ekana Stadium. “He’s had a tough time leading the team, and the results speak for themselves,” Moody told the press. “You start to wonder if the pressure is affecting his batting, too. This whole season has been tough, and honestly, we’re going to sit down, look at everything, and make decisions.”

This all happened just ten days after PTI reported Pant was taking most of the blame for the team’s bad run, and Goenka’s patience with him had worn thin.

The report also painted a picture of Pant carrying the weight of the franchise, something Moody echoed. Over these two seasons, Pant’s numbers weren’t stellar: just 581 runs at a strike rate of 135.74.

And it’s not just the IPL where Pant is struggling. A few days ago, he lost India’s Test vice-captaincy to KL Rahul and found himself out of the ODI squad.

Moody admitted, “We haven’t hit the standards we set for ourselves. And when it comes to team leadership, we need to think seriously about what comes next. Like every part of the franchise, we’ll review the season and make some tough calls. A leadership reset seems necessary at this point.”

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