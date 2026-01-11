Rishabh Pant ruled out of ODI series against New Zealand: Check who replaced star wicketkeeper batter in squad

Jay Bhanushali breaks silence on ex-wife Mahhi Vij's dating rumours with Salman Khan's friend Nadim Nadz: 'I agree to...'
CRICKET
A piece of bad news has arrived for Indian cricket fans as Rishabh Pant gets ruled out of the 3-match ODI series against the Blackcaps ahead of the first game in Vadodara.
Rishabh Pant, Team India's star wicketkeeper batter, has been ruled out of the 3-match ODI series against New Zealand. The reason for his ruling out of the squad is a side strain, which is also known as a muscle tear. The selectors have named Dhruv Jurel as Pant's replacement in the squad for the ODI series. Pant sustained this injury while batting during a net session at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara on Saturday.
Pant felt sudden discomfort in his right side while batting during the training session and was immediately rushed for an MRI scan. Later, BCCI's medical team confirmed that Pant has suffered a side strain, due to which he has been ruled out of the 3-match series.
Pant recently played and led the Delhi team in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, wherein he scored two half-centuries against Services and Railways, taking his team to the knockout stage.
Meanwhile, Team India will play a 5-match T20I series against the Blackcaps, following the ODI series.
Shubman Gill (C)
Shreyas Iyer (VC)
KL Rahul (WK)
Dhruv Jurel (WK)
Rohit Sharma
Virat Kohli
Washington Sundar
Ravindra Jadeja
Mohammed Siraj
Harshit Rana
Prasidh Krishna
Kuldeep Yadav
Nitish Kumar Reddy
Arshdeep Singh
Yashasvi Jaiswal
(With ANI inputs)