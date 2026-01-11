FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Jay Bhanushali breaks silence on ex-wife Mahhi Vij's dating rumours with Salman Khan's friend Nadim Nadz: 'I agree to...'

Why did Instagram send password reset emails to users? Meta platform issues BIG statement amid data breach claims

Iran protests: Death toll rises to 192; President Masoud Pezeshkian issues BIG statement against US and Israel, says...

The Raja Saab actor Prabhas shares his favourite rice dish, simple recipe to try at home

Who is Ellie Toogood? Beautiful girlfriend of Indian-origin Kiwi spinner Adithya Ashok

'Queen' Yami Gautam reacts to Alia Bhatt lauding her phenomenal performance in Haq: 'Takes a gem of a person to...'

MGNREGA Bachao Sangram: Security beefs up outside PM Modi's public outreach office in Varanasi ahead of NSUI's march

Rishabh Pant ruled out of ODI series against New Zealand: Check who replaced star wicketkeeper batter in squad

Not Goa, Jaipur, Udaipur, Rishikesh, Agra; THIS city is now fastest-growing destination for international travellers in India

Kashmiri man Ahad Sheikh attempted to offer namaz at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, raised slogans; detained; family says, 'mentally...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben finally say ‘I do’ in dreamy setting, look at couple's fairytale white wedding pics

Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben finally say ‘I do’ in dreamy setting, look at couple's fa

Jay Bhanushali breaks silence on ex-wife Mahhi Vij's dating rumours with Salman Khan's friend Nadim Nadz: 'I agree to...'

Jay Bhanushali breaks silence on ex Mahhi Vij's dating rumours with Nadim Nadz

Why did Instagram send password reset emails to users? Meta platform issues BIG statement amid data breach claims

Did Instagram suffer data breach affecting 17M users? Meta says...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben finally say ‘I do’ in dreamy setting, look at couple's fairytale white wedding pics

Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben finally say ‘I do’ in dreamy setting, look at couple's fa

Who was Prashant Tamang? Cop-turned-singer, Indian Idol 3 winner, will be seen in Battle of Galwan, died at 43 due to...

Who was Prashant Tamang? Indian Idol 3 winner dies at 43

Rahman Dakait’s lavish bungalow in Dhurandhar is 150-year-old heritage landmark in Amritsar, know its history, it is owned by...

Rahman Dakait’s lavish bungalow in Dhurandhar is 150-year-old heritage landmark

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Rishabh Pant ruled out of ODI series against New Zealand: Check who replaced star wicketkeeper batter in squad

A piece of bad news has arrived for Indian cricket fans as Rishabh Pant gets ruled out of the 3-match ODI series against the Blackcaps ahead of the first game in Vadodara.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jan 11, 2026, 03:45 PM IST

Rishabh Pant ruled out of ODI series against New Zealand: Check who replaced star wicketkeeper batter in squad
IND vs NZ 1st ODI is being played in Vadodara
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Rishabh Pant, Team India's star wicketkeeper batter, has been ruled out of the 3-match ODI series against New Zealand. The reason for his ruling out of the squad is a side strain, which is also known as a muscle tear. The selectors have named Dhruv Jurel as Pant's replacement in the squad for the ODI series. Pant sustained this injury while batting during a net session at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara on Saturday.

 

Pant felt sudden discomfort in his right side while batting during the training session and was immediately rushed for an MRI scan. Later, BCCI's medical team confirmed that Pant has suffered a side strain, due to which he has been ruled out of the 3-match series.

 

Pant recently played and led the Delhi team in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, wherein he scored two half-centuries against Services and Railways, taking his team to the knockout stage.

 

Meanwhile, Team India will play a 5-match T20I series against the Blackcaps, following the ODI series.

 

Updated Team India's squad for ODI series vs NZ

 

Shubman Gill (C)

Shreyas Iyer (VC)

KL Rahul (WK)

Dhruv Jurel (WK)

Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli

Washington Sundar

Ravindra Jadeja

Mohammed Siraj

Harshit Rana

Prasidh Krishna

Kuldeep Yadav

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Arshdeep Singh

Yashasvi Jaiswal

 

(With ANI inputs)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Jay Bhanushali breaks silence on ex-wife Mahhi Vij's dating rumours with Salman Khan's friend Nadim Nadz: 'I agree to...'
Jay Bhanushali breaks silence on ex Mahhi Vij's dating rumours with Nadim Nadz
Why did Instagram send password reset emails to users? Meta platform issues BIG statement amid data breach claims
Did Instagram suffer data breach affecting 17M users? Meta says...
Iran protests: Death toll rises to 192; President Masoud Pezeshkian issues BIG statement against US and Israel, says...
Iran protests: Death toll rises to 192; President Masoud Pezeshkian issues BIG s
The Raja Saab actor Prabhas shares his favourite rice dish, simple recipe to try at home
The Raja Saab actor Prabhas shares his favourite rice dish, simple recipe to try
Who is Ellie Toogood? Beautiful girlfriend of Indian-origin Kiwi spinner Adithya Ashok
Who is Ellie Toogood? Beautiful girlfriend of Indian-origin Kiwi spinner Adithya
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben finally say ‘I do’ in dreamy setting, look at couple's fairytale white wedding pics
Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben finally say ‘I do’ in dreamy setting, look at couple's fa
Who was Prashant Tamang? Cop-turned-singer, Indian Idol 3 winner, will be seen in Battle of Galwan, died at 43 due to...
Who was Prashant Tamang? Indian Idol 3 winner dies at 43
Rahman Dakait’s lavish bungalow in Dhurandhar is 150-year-old heritage landmark in Amritsar, know its history, it is owned by...
Rahman Dakait’s lavish bungalow in Dhurandhar is 150-year-old heritage landmark
Missing Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha? 6 upcoming K-dramas of Kim Seon Ho - Shin Min Ah to watch in 2026
Missing Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha? 6 upcoming K-dramas of Kim Seon Ho - Shin Min Ah t
Hrithik Roshan Net Worth REVEALED: From luxury Mumbai house, Lonavala Farmhouse to HRX sportswear, film earnings, here’s how much he earns
Hrithik Roshan Net Worth REVEALED: From luxury Mumbai house, Lonavala Farmhouse
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement