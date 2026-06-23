Rishabh Pant returns to Delhi Capitals in blockbuster Rs 15 crore trade; Kuldeep Yadav heads to LSG for Rs 13.50 crore

Delhi Capitals have completed a blockbuster trade to bring back Rishabh Pant for Rs 15 crore, while Kuldeep Yadav joins Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 13.5 crore. The high-profile swap reshapes both squads ahead of the upcoming IPL season and sparks major fan excitement.

Rishabh Pant, the highest-priced player in IPL history, has made his return to the Delhi Capitals (DC), while spinner Kuldeep Yadav is set to join the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). This significant trade took place between the two franchises. Following the recent IPL 2026, Pant stepped down from his captaincy role at Lucknow after experiencing a challenging period both as a captain and a batsman.

Pant's comeback to the Delhi Capitals marks a return to the franchise where he spent nine seasons of his career from 2016 to 2024. He has played a total of 111 matches for the Delhi Capitals up to this point. However, he was released due to some disagreements with the GMR Group prior to the 2025 mega auction.

Lucknow acquired Rishabh Pant for Rs 27 crore during the 2025 mega auction, making it the largest bid in IPL history. This hefty price tag posed a significant challenge for his trade, as it was difficult for any franchise to accommodate a player with such a substantial fee.

Reports indicate that Pant has agreed to lower his salary to facilitate this trade. He is now expected to earn around Rs 15 crore, which means he has accepted a reduction of about Rs 12 crore. This move is reminiscent of Ravindra Jadeja's decision last season when he joined the Rajasthan Royals.

Kuldeep Yadav bids farewell to DC after five seasons in the IPL

As part of this trade, Kuldeep has departed from the Delhi Capitals to join the Lucknow Super Giants. Kuldeep had a notably successful five-season tenure with the Delhi Capitals, which has now concluded with this trade. He joined the Delhi franchise in 2022 and has taken 72 wickets in 65 matches for the team.

For Kuldeep, this transition will feel somewhat like a return home, as he has played domestic cricket for Uttar Pradesh, while Pant has been a player for Delhi.

DC's management may consider Rishabh Pant as a player, but not as a captain

After stepping down from the captaincy of Lucknow, Pant's departure from LSG seemed inevitable. He led the team for two seasons, but due to a lack of form, Lucknow ended up in 10th place in IPL 2026 and 7th in 2025. During his tenure, the team managed to secure only 10 victories out of 28 matches.

Pant became the priciest player in IPL history with a signing fee of Rs 27 crore. However, the former LSG captain struggled to live up to that valuation, amassing just 312 runs in IPL 2026.

While Pant has now joined Delhi, it is highly unlikely that he will be appointed as the team's captain. Even if DC decides to part ways with Axar Patel, the leadership role will probably not go to the ex-LSG captain.

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