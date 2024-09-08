Twitter
'Quit Congress or...': Olympic wrestler Bajrang Punia receives threat message days after joining party

Rishabh Pant returns, RCB star receives maiden call-up as India's squad for 1st Test vs Bangladesh announced

Mukesh Ambani's Rs 214000 crore company teams up with this foreign firm, to invest Rs 3 crore in...

Meet Indian man, who bought luxury Rs 115 crore sea-facing apartment in Mumbai, near homes of celebrities, he is...

'Maa kasam kha le, nahi lega': Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav's hilarious stump-mic banter goes viral - Watch

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

Mukesh Ambani's Rs 214000 crore company teams up with this foreign firm, to invest Rs 3 crore in...

Meet Indian man, who bought luxury Rs 115 crore sea-facing apartment in Mumbai, near homes of celebrities, he is...

10 animals you won't believe exist

9 films on tragic lives of Indian celebs

8 vegetarian foods that help control blood sugar naturally

'खइके पान बनारस वाला' गाने पर ठुमके लगाते नजर आए BJP विधायक, डांस का Video हुआ वायरल

कारगिल युद्ध में शामिल थी पाकिस्तान की सेना, पाकिस्तानी आर्मी चीफ का कबूलनामा, Video Viral

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

From getting secretly engaged to becoming parents to baby girl: A look at Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's love story

6 reasons why you should buy Volkswagen Virtus

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

Nicole Kidman skips receiving Best Actress award at Venice Film Festival due to her mother's death: 'I am in shock'

Mr Bachchan OTT release: Ravi Teja-starrer box office disaster to stream online soon, but there's a catch

Rishabh Pant returns, RCB star receives maiden call-up as India's squad for 1st Test vs Bangladesh announced

BCCI has announced the India squad for the first Test against Bangladesh.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 08, 2024, 09:52 PM IST

Rishabh Pant returns, RCB star receives maiden call-up as India's squad for 1st Test vs Bangladesh announced
India announced their squad on Sunday, September 8th for the first Test against Bangladesh, with the notable return of Rishabh Pant. Pant, who last played a Test match in December 2022, recently made his comeback to red-ball cricket during the Duleep Trophy 2024. The wicketkeeper-batsman was part of the India B team that emerged victorious against India A in Bengaluru.

Interestingly, Pant's last Test match was also against Bangladesh, where he was part of the winning team in Mirpur before a car accident sidelined him in 2022. Pant and Dhruv Jurel, who showcased exceptional skills behind the stumps during the Duleep Trophy round 1 match, were selected as the designated wicketkeepers in the squad. Additionally, KL Rahul has been included in the squad as a specialist batter for the first Test.

The squad also features the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja, who missed the Duleep Trophy first match. RCB pacer Yash Dayal receives his first call-up to the team, while Shreyas Iyer is notably absent.

Sarfaraz Khan, who impressed during his debut series against England, retains his spot in the squad.

India's squad for 1st Test vs Bangladesh:

Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal. 

 

