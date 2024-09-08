Rishabh Pant returns, RCB star receives maiden call-up as India's squad for 1st Test vs Bangladesh announced

BCCI has announced the India squad for the first Test against Bangladesh.

India announced their squad on Sunday, September 8th for the first Test against Bangladesh, with the notable return of Rishabh Pant. Pant, who last played a Test match in December 2022, recently made his comeback to red-ball cricket during the Duleep Trophy 2024. The wicketkeeper-batsman was part of the India B team that emerged victorious against India A in Bengaluru.

Interestingly, Pant's last Test match was also against Bangladesh, where he was part of the winning team in Mirpur before a car accident sidelined him in 2022. Pant and Dhruv Jurel, who showcased exceptional skills behind the stumps during the Duleep Trophy round 1 match, were selected as the designated wicketkeepers in the squad. Additionally, KL Rahul has been included in the squad as a specialist batter for the first Test.

The squad also features the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja, who missed the Duleep Trophy first match. RCB pacer Yash Dayal receives his first call-up to the team, while Shreyas Iyer is notably absent.

Sarfaraz Khan, who impressed during his debut series against England, retains his spot in the squad.

India's squad for 1st Test vs Bangladesh:

Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal.