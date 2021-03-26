Rishabh Pant praised by English Premier League team Liverpool for doing THIS

India won the first of the three-match ODI series against England at the MCA Stadium in Pune by 66 runs to take a 1-0 lead. With the victory and a two-day break before the 2nd ODI, Team India players were seen chilling and resting.

Rishabh Pant, who did not play in the first clash did not forget to congratulate his side and therefore uploaded a picture with his teammates. In the picture, he can also be seen, wearing the jersey of Liverpool, a football club in the English Premier League.

Pant captioned the picture: "The team that enjoys together, wins together! Great to get together with the team for some fun in the sun."

The football side were pretty impressed with Pant and replied to Pant and wrote, "Loving the shirt."

As for the clash, after the 1st ODI win on Tuesday, Indian skipper Virat Kohli had said, "This is one of our sweetest wins in the recent past. This one is right up there with any other. Getting nine wickets so quickly is outstanding. To come back into the game the way they did is brilliant. I’m a really, really proud man right now. The team showed great character and intensity.

"As I mentioned in the past as well, we promote players who have intent. Special mention to Shikhar’s innings as well. KL as well, back among the runs. Want to back the people who we know will go out and do a selfless job. Great signs for Indian cricket. Right now we are on the right path and have a big pool of players to choose from," he added.