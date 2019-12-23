Rishabh Pant over MS Dhoni? Sourav Ganguly picks his IPL Fantasy team

When talks about India's wicketkeeper arises, the first name that pops to the mind is MS Dhoni.

He has been arguably one of the best wicket-keepers that country has ever produced in its cricket history. Young lad Rishabh Pant is always compared to the former captain for his silly drops and bad DRS appeals.

However, Sourav Ganguly picked the 22-year-old over the Ranchi boy.

Ganguly - who is the brand ambassador of My11Circle - was at an event on Friday asked to create his fantasy team for the upcoming IPL.

The BCCI President picked an interesting squad which had a good combination of young and experienced cricketers. However, fans soon noticed the absence of Dhoni.

A fan even asked Ganguly on why he didn’t pick MS Dhoni and the former player replied saying that it is just for fun and entertainment and the Delhiite is a young wicketkeeper-batsman, who is an exciting player to watch.

BCCI President also said that he doesn’t want any debate over it, “It’s purely for fun, to entertain all. Pant is a young wicketkeeper-batsman. I don’t want any debate for it,” Sourav Ganguly said as quoted by Extra Time.

Sourav Ganguly’s fantasy XI: Sourav Ganguly (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (wk), Andre Russell, Jasprit Bumrah, Marcus Stoinis, Riyan Parag, Jofra Archer and Ravindra Jadeja.