Rishabh Pant opens up on MS Dhoni comparisons, 'I used to go back...'

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has opened up on the time when he used to be compared to MS Dhoni.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 01:43 PM IST

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant recently disclosed the challenges he faced early in his cricketing career due to constant comparisons with legendary cricketer MS Dhoni. In an interview with Star Sports, Pant revealed that the pressure of being likened to Dhoni led him to experience mental breakdowns, often resulting in moments of solitude where he would retreat to his room and express his emotions through tears.

Pant, currently recuperating from a serious injury sustained in a road accident, expressed his confusion about the unwarranted comparisons with Dhoni, especially when he had just entered the cricketing arena. 'Why were people raising such questions at a youngster? Why are you comparing? There shouldn't be any comparison at all,' Pant voiced during the interview, emphasizing the unfairness of such assessments.

'It's been such a long journey, so many ups and downs, so the comparison is not fair. I used to really feel very bad. I used to go back to my room and cry at 20-21 years of age. Under stress, I couldn't breathe. So much pressure and I didn't know what to do. I missed a stumping in Mohali, and the crowd started to chant ‘Dhoni Dhoni’,'.

The challenging journey, filled with ups and downs, led Pant to grapple with the emotional weight of public expectations. Despite the strain caused by comparisons, Pant acknowledged the strong bond he shares with MS Dhoni. Describing Dhoni as one of his closest confidantes, Pant expressed how he confides in the former India captain.

'I always find it difficult to explain my relationship with MS Dhoni. There are some with whom you can talk freely. I discuss everything with MSD. I have learned so much from him. I discuss things with him that I wouldn't discuss with anybody else. That's the kind of relationship with him,' Pant elaborated, highlighting the mentorship and support he receives from the cricketing legend.

