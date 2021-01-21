I want to make a name for myself': Rishabh Pant on comparisons with MS Dhoni

Rishabh Pant's name will be etched in the history books as the batsman who hit the winning runs to end Australia's 32-year dominance at the Gabba. The Indian wicketkeeper-batsman continued his magnificent run in Tests in Australia, having hit 12 consecutive 25+ scores and improving his average in Australia to over 62. However, in a calculated assault against the best bowling line-up in the world, Rishabh Pant smashed an unbeaten 89 and helped India achieve their highest successful chase in Australia. India won the Gabba Test by three wickets and they also won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the third straight time with an epic win.

The knock in Brisbane as well as the brilliant 97 in Sydney when he was batting with a bruised elbow have rejuvenated Rishabh Pant, who was facing plenty of criticism at the start of 2020. There were many critics of Rishabh Pant who said he was not a safe bet behind the stumps and that his batting was reckless. Rishabh Pant was dropped as the regular keeper and his future in the Indian team looked in doubt. However, his knocks in Australia have reaffirmed his class and the youngster returned to a hero's welcome in Delhi.

The audacity of his Sydney and Brisbane knocks has made many people compare him with MS Dhoni and Adam Gilchrist but the Delhi youngster had this to say about the comparison. "It feels amazing when you compare someone like MS Dhoni. It feels good for me to be compared with him. But I don't want me to be compared with anyone. I want to make a name for myself in Indian cricket. That's the only thing I am focused on. Because it's not too good to compare a legend with a youngster," Rishabh Pant told reporters.

Making big strides

The India cricket team created history in Australia and that has seen some massive gains. Rishabh Pant is now the best wicketkeeper-batsman in the ICC Test rankings for India. After achieving his career-best ranking, Rishabh Pant has been rewarded with his inclusion in the first two Tests against England which will be played in Chennai in February. Rishabh Pant has been included along with Wriddhiman Saha as one of the back-up keepers.

Rishabh Pant also topped the batting charts in the series against Australia, managing 274 runs in three Tests and was incredibly unlucky to miss a century in Sydney. However, he has a good record even against England when he smashed 114 at The Oval in 2018 and shared a superb partnership with KL Rahul. This will be the first time that Rishabh Pant will be keeping in Tests at home since 2018 when he was the wicketkeeper for the series against West Indies. In that series, he had two scores of 92.