Rishabh Pant moves to career best ranking of 5th in Test cricket, Virat Kohli out of top 10

Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant broke into the top-5 of the ICC Test ranking for the first time after scoring a century and fifty in the rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston, while star batter Virat Kohli dropped three places to 13th after a string of poor performances.

READ: IND vs ENG 1st T20I live streaming: When and where to watch India vs England in Southampton

Wicketkeeper-batter Pant put India on top early in the Test against England with 146 runs off just 111 balls in the first innings then followed up with 57 later in the match. Pant's recent form with two tons and three half-centuries in his past six Test innings has earned him a highest-ever position in the Test batting rankings, moving six places to fifth.

Virat Kohli, who only managed scores of 11 and 20 against England in rescheduled Edgbaston Test and slipped out of the top 10 in the ICC men's Test player rankings.

Bairstow helped guide England to a stunning fourth-innings triumph over India with an unbeaten 114 and now climbs 11 places to tenth in the Test batting rankings.

Rishabh Pant and Jonny Bairstow break into top 10

James Anderson moves up



Plenty happening in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's Player Rankings — ICC (@ICC) July 6, 2022

The 32-year-old is arguably in the finest form of his career with four tons in his past three Tests, including dual centuries in the rescheduled Test against India after reaching three figures in consecutive matches against New Zealand.

READ: Rishabh Pant should open the batting for the Indian team in T20Is, says Wasim Jaffer

Bairstow has 1218 runs at an average of 55.36 with six centuries in the current ICC World Test Championship cycle.

Bairstow's stunning rise reflects in the rankings - ahead of the New Zealand series, the Yorkshireman was 47th in batters' ranking with 541 rating points. Four matches and four centuries later, he has broken into the top 10 for the first time since 2018.

Joe Root continues to hail supreme at the top of the rankings and an unbeaten century (142 not out) in England`s record chase at Edgbaston sees him attain his highest rating points (923).

There has been no movement at the top end of the T20I batting rankings.