After a successful and controversial Indian Premier League 2025, this Lucknow Super Giants bowler has taken the cricketing world by storm as he picked 5 wickets in 5 consecutive balls.

Rishabh Pant, the most expensive player of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, led Sanjiv Goenka-owned Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for the first time. Under his captainship, LSG won 6 out of 14 games and a few quite convincingly, courtesy of its star spinner, who is still ruling the T20 world with his stellar performance. Yes, we are talking about Digvesh Rathi, who recently garnered applause for his stunning spell in a local T20 match. In an unnamed league, Digvesh took five wickets in 5 consecutive deliveries and 7 in the full game. The video of his stunning feat was shared by the official X handle of LSG.

Take a look

Digvesh Rathi. 5 stars pic.twitter.com/tF4Nw0Gj0Q — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) June 16, 2025

In the viral clip, the batting team with the acronym AR needed 113 runs off 36 balls; however, Digvesh completely dismantled the batting side. Out of the 5 consecutive wickets, 4 batters were bowled while the 5th one was dismissed Leg Before Wicket.

When Digvesh's 'Notebook celebration' made headlines in IPL 2025

In the recently concluded IPL 2025, Digvesh Rathi was one of the trending stars of the tournament. More than his bowling, his signature 'notebook celebration' made headlines, for which he paid fine multiple times. However, this couldn't stop him from performing, and Digvesh picked up 14 wickets in total in the 13 matches he played.

After facing fines multiple times, even former Indian all-rounder Yograj Singh came forward and lent his support to Digvesh. ''Hey yaar, don’t impose a fine. It’s okay. In the end, all players are friends. Forgive. In the end, if someone apologizes, the matter is over. Have a big heart and don’t get into these small things. Stop this stupidity of fining kids,'' he had said.