HomeCricket

CRICKET

Rishabh Pant joins Sanjiv Goenka in Kolkata as LSG begin crucial IPL 2026 retention discussions

Rishabh Pant has arrived in Kolkata to join Sanjiv Goenka and LSG’s top management for crucial IPL 2026 retention talks. With the deadline approaching, Pant’s presence has intensified speculation over Lucknow Super Giants’ strategy, key retentions, and possible big decisions ahead of the new season.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 13, 2025, 09:52 PM IST

Rishabh Pant joins Sanjiv Goenka in Kolkata as LSG begin crucial IPL 2026 retention discussions
Rishabh Pant was present as the Lucknow Super Giants worked on finalizing their retention strategy. Pant, who is part of the squad for the upcoming IND vs SA Tests, met with owner Sanjiv Goenka and the support staff on Thursday. The team has undergone a significant coaching overhaul during the off-season, with Tom Moody taking on the role of director of cricket.

Last season, the Lucknow Super Giants finished in 7th place, a result attributed in part to Pant's own difficulties with form. He was acquired for a record bid of Rs 27 crore and appointed as captain. The left-handed batsman is expected to retain his captaincy, while Zaheer Khan has been removed from his position as team mentor.

Kane Williamson has been brought in as a strategic advisor, having previously collaborated with Tom Moody at Sunrisers Hyderabad. Bharat Arun joins the team after his time with KKR, and Langer continues in his current role. Additionally, Abhay Sharma is likely to be appointed as a fielding coach.

The Lucknow Super Giants showcased some impressive performances but struggled to maintain consistency as a team. The top three batsmen—Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, and Nicholas Pooran—are considered among the most formidable in the league. If Pant can regain his form, it will undoubtedly strengthen the batting lineup.

David Miller's ongoing struggles may result in his release, while Mayank Yadav, who was brought back for 11 crore, could also be at risk. Ravi Bishnoi has faced challenges with his form, and both Akash Deep and Avesh Khan were acquired for substantial amounts.

In other news, LSG all-rounder Shardul Thakur has been traded to MI for his current fee of INR 2 crore. Thakur joined LSG as an injury replacement during IPL 2025 and participated in 10 matches. Known for his versatility and key performances, he has been a valuable asset for every franchise he has represented.

With this trade, Shardul Thakur becomes the seventh team he has played for in the IPL, having previously been with Punjab Kings, Rising Pune Supergiant, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Lucknow Super Giants.

