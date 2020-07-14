'Rishabh Pant is a free-flowing player': Mohammad Kaif on wicket-keeper being a hit in IPL but not with Team India

Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson - Team India has surely done experiments when it comes to the wicketkeeper-batsman position. With MS Dhoni's future with the Men in Blue still not clear, the Indian team management is yet to find a successor for the spot.

While it should have been Pant who would be taking over the position, his performance and form have got people questioning. The player has however been a hit with Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Decoding the talks, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has said that the main issue is Pant's batting position in the team. Kaif, who is Delhi Capitals' assistant coach, has seen Pant from close quarters.

"Rishabh Pant is a free-flowing player. He is an attacking player and he should play attacking shots from ball one," Kaif told former India cricketer Aakash Chopra on his YouTube show 'AakashVani'.

"At first, Dada (Sourav Ganguly), (Ricky) Ponting and I decided to send him early but then we figured out he has to play 10 overs. He should get 60 balls to play. This is something that the Indian team hasn't done yet.

"An attacking player should get the role a finisher. I feel they haven't been able to figure out on Pant's batting position in the Indian team. In IPL, we know we have to make him play the last 10 overs. He plays his natural game in the IPL and that is why he does well," he added.

Pant, during India tour of New Zealand, was replaced by KL Rahul in limited-overs formats, however, he kept the gloves in the two-match Test series, which India lost against Kane Williamson's troops.