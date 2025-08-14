Watch: Rishabh Pant turns chef, bakes pizza from scratch while recovering from injury

The event resulting in Pant's fractured toe occurred during the fourth Test at Old Trafford. While trying to execute one of his signature ramp shots against England's Chris Woakes, Pant miscalculated the delivery and was hit on his foot, resulting in a painful fracture.

India's prominent wicketkeeper-batter, Rishabh Pant, has recently occupied his time by baking a pizza as he recuperates from a fractured toe. Pant posted a video on his social media platform showcasing his culinary abilities. During this current hiatus from cricket, Pant was spotted in a pizza kitchen, embracing a chef's role while mimicking an Italian accent. The cricketer seemed completely absorbed in the process of kneading dough, placing toppings, and crafting a pizza adorned with basil, truffle, and parmesan.

“Today I’m going to show you how to make pizza. Guys, bear with me. I think I’m gonna make vegetarian pizza. I love vegetarian. Yeah, with the truffle. I think two more pizzas and I’ll be sorted," Pizza tells the viewers as he kneads and arranges toppings in a kitchen under the supervision of a chef. “It’s hot in here boys! The pizza is getting ready and I’m going to wait for it. Very hot in here, boys and girls. That’s the only thing I can do with broken foot right now. Baking pizza. Mother must be thinking ‘Ghar pe to kuch banaya nahi hai, yaha pizza bana raha hai (Hasn’t cooked anything at home and here he’s cooking pizza!)," he was heard saying in the video.

Watch the video here:

The left-handed batsman suffered the injury during the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford in Manchester. While attempting a reverse sweep off Chris Woakes on Day 1, the ball struck his left foot, leading to a fracture. Despite experiencing pain, Pant returned to bat on Day 2, continuing his innings from 37 and ultimately scoring 54. He concluded the England series with a total of 479 runs across four matches, averaging 68.42, which included two centuries and three fifties.

Importantly, he became only the second wicketkeeper-batter in Test history to achieve a hundred in each inning of a match during the series opener at Headingley. With the injury sidelining him for a minimum of six weeks, including the crucial fifth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, which ended in a 2-2 draw, Pant has been out of cricketing action.

