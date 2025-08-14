Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Ravi Narayanan to Take Over as CEO of SMFG India Credit

Should Narendra Modi nominate Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize? This is what ex-US NSA John Bolton said

EVM Layer-2 Meme Coin Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Raises $19,325,000 as Stage 10 of Presale Concludes

R Ashwin exposes 'Devon Conway' imposter, reveals how he almost gave away Virat Kohli's number

Pramod Rajpal from ProDot tells us how Atma Nirbhar is the Only Way Forward

Kishtwar cloudburst LIVE updates: 36 dead after massive cloudburst in J-K, rescue operation continues

War 2 post-credit scene leaked online, Bobby Deol's character in Alia Bhatt's Alpha leaves fans excited

Bangladesh goes to polls in February 2026, Can Muhammad Yunus step down to pave way for free and fair elections?

India slams Pakistan over Asim Munir's threats remarks: 'Any misadventure will have...'

Watch: Rishabh Pant turns chef, bakes pizza from scratch while recovering from injury

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ravi Narayanan to Take Over as CEO of SMFG India Credit

Ravi Narayanan to Take Over as CEO of SMFG India Credit

Should Narendra Modi nominate Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize? This is what ex-US NSA John Bolton said

Should Narendra Modi nominate Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize?

EVM Layer-2 Meme Coin Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Raises $19,325,000 as Stage 10 of Presale Concludes

Little Pepe Meme Coin Raises Over $19 Million in Presale

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Can’t get enough of Train to Busan? These 5 zombie films will keep you hooked

Can’t get enough of Train to Busan? These 5 zombie films will keep you hooked

Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal to Shakti Kapoor: 5 famous Bollywood villains who turned into comedy kings

5 famous Bollywood villains who turned into comedy kings

From Paras Kalnawat to Shilpa Shinde: 6 television actors who faced contract termination

6 television actors who faced contract termination

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Watch: Rishabh Pant turns chef, bakes pizza from scratch while recovering from injury

The event resulting in Pant's fractured toe occurred during the fourth Test at Old Trafford. While trying to execute one of his signature ramp shots against England's Chris Woakes, Pant miscalculated the delivery and was hit on his foot, resulting in a painful fracture.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 14, 2025, 04:55 PM IST

Watch: Rishabh Pant turns chef, bakes pizza from scratch while recovering from injury
Courtesy: X/Screengrab

TRENDING NOW

    India's prominent wicketkeeper-batter, Rishabh Pant, has recently occupied his time by baking a pizza as he recuperates from a fractured toe. Pant posted a video on his social media platform showcasing his culinary abilities. During this current hiatus from cricket, Pant was spotted in a pizza kitchen, embracing a chef's role while mimicking an Italian accent. The cricketer seemed completely absorbed in the process of kneading dough, placing toppings, and crafting a pizza adorned with basil, truffle, and parmesan.

    “Today I’m going to show you how to make pizza. Guys, bear with me. I think I’m gonna make vegetarian pizza. I love vegetarian. Yeah, with the truffle. I think two more pizzas and I’ll be sorted," Pizza tells the viewers as he kneads and arranges toppings in a kitchen under the supervision of a chef. “It’s hot in here boys! The pizza is getting ready and I’m going to wait for it. Very hot in here, boys and girls. That’s the only thing I can do with broken foot right now. Baking pizza. Mother must be thinking ‘Ghar pe to kuch banaya nahi hai, yaha pizza bana raha hai (Hasn’t cooked anything at home and here he’s cooking pizza!)," he was heard saying in the video.

    Watch the video here:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Rishabh Pant (@rishabpant)

    The left-handed batsman suffered the injury during the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford in Manchester. While attempting a reverse sweep off Chris Woakes on Day 1, the ball struck his left foot, leading to a fracture. Despite experiencing pain, Pant returned to bat on Day 2, continuing his innings from 37 and ultimately scoring 54. He concluded the England series with a total of 479 runs across four matches, averaging 68.42, which included two centuries and three fifties.

    Importantly, he became only the second wicketkeeper-batter in Test history to achieve a hundred in each inning of a match during the series opener at Headingley. With the injury sidelining him for a minimum of six weeks, including the crucial fifth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, which ended in a 2-2 draw, Pant has been out of cricketing action.

    Also read| 'If he was not the captain...': Irfan Pathan makes sensational claim about Rohit Sharma's Test form in BGT

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Who was Laika? The stray dog who sacrificed her life for space mission
    Who was Laika? The stray dog who sacrificed her life for space mission
    Was founder of THIS luxury brand a Nazi spy? Report claims MI5 files link him to Adolf Hitler
    Was founder of THIS luxury brand a Nazi spy? Report claims...
    Pramod Rajpal from ProDot tells us how Atma Nirbhar is the Only Way Forward
    Pramod Rajpal from ProDot tells us how Atma Nirbhar is the Only Way Forward
    Hurun Report: 300 families own Rs 134 lakh crore, where do Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani stand?
    Hurun Report: 300 families own Rs 134 lakh crore, where do Adani, Ambani stand?
    'Khoon aur paani ek sath..': Harbhajan Singh's blunt verdict on India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 clash
    'Khoon aur paani ek sath..': Harbhajan Singh's blunt verdict on India vs Pakista
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Can’t get enough of Train to Busan? These 5 zombie films will keep you hooked
    Can’t get enough of Train to Busan? These 5 zombie films will keep you hooked
    Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal to Shakti Kapoor: 5 famous Bollywood villains who turned into comedy kings
    5 famous Bollywood villains who turned into comedy kings
    From Paras Kalnawat to Shilpa Shinde: 6 television actors who faced contract termination
    6 television actors who faced contract termination
    From Rupali Ganguly to Rubina Dilaik: TV’s leading ladies who fought back against body-shaming
    TV’s leading ladies who fought back against body-shaming
    Janmashtami 2025 Special: 5 must-watch animated Krishna movies for kids
    Janmashtami 2025 Special: 5 must-watch animated Krishna movies for kids
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE