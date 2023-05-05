Rishabh Pant hits gym for the first time after car accident, shares recovery update

Source: Twitter

Rishabh Pant, who is recovering from multiple injuries sustained after a horrific car accident last year, had posted a story on his instagram account indicating that he went to the gym. In the photo that he posted, the Indian star cricketer pointed to the quotation on a gym wall that reads, "Sports do not build character, they reveal it". On his road to recovery the wicket-keeper batsman has recently been quite active on Instagram and kept updating his fans via posts and stories.

Bodied again pic.twitter.com/RFcUPrUmd1 — Rishabh Pant Stan (@Siddharth_ICT) May 4, 2023

Former Delhi Capitals skipper was also spotted in the stadium supporting his team during IPL matches as he is not set to return in a playing condition any time soon. The Star wicket-keeper batter who was an important part of the Indian cricket team will certainly miss the upcoming World Test Championship and cricket World cup scheduled later this year. Pant’s absence has raised concerns for the selector to pick someone who can be a better replacement for the same role.



There had been regular debates among cricket fraternities about, ‘who can replace Rishabh Pant in all formats?’, as India will be playing the WTC final against Australia in the Oval from June 7. Asia Cup and ICC World Cup is also scheduled to take place in August and October respectively. With the Southpaw being expected to be on the recovery phase throughout the year it is going to be a very important selection from team India Think Tank.



A couple of players like Sanju Samson, Jitesh Sharma, KS Bharat and Ishan Kishan can be the replacement of the star wicket-keeper batter.