Rishabh Pant health update: What surgery did the cricketer recieve after car accident? (file photo)

Rishabh Pant health update: Cricketer Rishabh Pant is currently admitted at Max Hospital in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. He is said to be in stable condition, reports suggest.

If needed and medically advisable, the injured cricketer will be airlifted from Dehradun to New Delhi for his plastic surgery, Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) president Rohan Jaitley has said.

The Indian Cricket Team player has undergone plastic surgery to manage his facial injuries, lacerated wounds and abrasions. MRI scans of his ankle and knee have been postponed till Saturday because of pain and swelling, reports suggest.

The doctors at Max Hospital in Dehradun have also given him above knee splintage for suspected right knee ligament injury, and suspected right ankle ligament injury, ESPNcricinfo reported.

He suffered injuries in a car accident on Friday morning when he was going to Roorkee from Delhi. His car collided with a road divider and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. Pant was alone in the car and suffered injuries on his back, forehead and leg.

According to the BCCI statement, Pant has two cuts on his forehead and a ligament tear in his right knee. He has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back. He was first treated at Saksham Multispecialty Hospital and Trauma Centre.

