Rishabh Pant health update: Team India ace shifted from ICU to private suite amid infection scare

Rishabh Pant shifted from ICU to private suite

Team India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant recently underwent a horrific car accident although the 25-year-old is now doing well and has been shifted to a private suite amid concerns of infection.

The Director of Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) spoke to ANI and confirmed the development on Monday.

"Due to fear of infection, we have told his family and hospital administration to shift him to a private suite. He is doing better and will recover soon," said Sharma.

The Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami stated that all the necessary help with be provided in the treatment of Pant.

On December 30, the southpaw was travelling from Delhi to Roorkee to surprise his mother, but in the wee hours on Friday, his car collided with a divider and caught fire.

Pant somehow broke the glass of the window and found his way out of the car and was helped his way to the hospital by a driver and conductor of the Haryana Roadways bus.

The wicketkeeper-batsman had reportedly dozed off and lost control of the car and he has suffered two cuts on his forehead, a tear in his right knee ligament, along with injuries on his right wrist, ankle, toe and back as per a statement from BCCI.

Meanwhile, the DDCA Director Sharma was also concerned by the number of visitors meeting the youngster.

"Those who are going to meet Pant should avoid, as there are chances of infection. There should be no VIP movement to meet Pant, and people visiting him should avoid it as there are chances of infection for Pant," Sharma told ANI over the phone.

Shyam Sharma on Saturday arrived at Max Hospital in Dehradun to meet Pant. Sharma said: "He is stable and recovering well. Our BCCI doctors are in touch with the doctors here. Jay Shah is monitoring it. As of now, he’ll remain admitted here. He told me that he tried to save (his car) from a pothole (when the accident occurred).