Rishabh Pant latest health updates: Good news for India star, check details inside

File photo

In a good news for Rishabh Pant fans, the Indian wicketkeeper-batter is recovering well and it is expected that Pant would be discharged from Mumbai’s Kokilaben hospital this week.

Pant, 25, was admitted to hospital after he met with an horrific accident on December 30. Pant had undergone a surgery on torn ligament on the right knee and according to InsideSport, Pant is making good recovery.

“He is doing pretty great. It’s good news from the medical team. The first surgery was successful and that is what everyone wanted to hear. He will be discharged this week,” a senior BCCI official was quoted as saying by InsideSport.

The report added that Pant will need to undergo second surgery in March to fix the torn ACL in his right knee. It is to be noted that all three ligaments on Pant’s right knee were torn in the accident.

“He will need another surgery in about a month. Doctors will decide when it is right to have the 2nd surgery. BCCI Medical team is in constant touch with Dr Pardiwala and the hospital. We hope to see him back on the field soon,” the official added.

It is likely that Pant would take around six months before getting fit to return to the field. Pant is highly unlikely to play in the ODI World Cup in October.

“We are not even thinking of his comeback now. Focus is on his recovery. It’s still too early to say when he will return. As per his latest medical reports, it will take 8-9 months. But we are keeping our fingers crossed and hoping that he will be fit in time for the World Cup. But it looks highly unlikely,” a senior BCCI official told InsideSport.