Rishabh Pant has cuts on forehead, ligament tear in right knee: BCCI issues update after car accident

Pant was involved in a horrific car accident on Friday

The BCCI has released a statement on India wicketkeeper Risabh Pant, confirming the extent of his injuries following a car accident on Friday morning.

Pant's car crashed with a divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway early on December 30th. On collision, the car caught fire, and a passerby ran to his aid, busting the glass to get him out.

The BCCI has now issued a statement on Pant's condition, revealing the extent of his injuries. According to reports, the India wicketkeeper suffered two wounds on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee, as well as injuries to his right wrist, ankle, toe, and back.

They also informed that Pant's health is stable and that he has been transferred to Max Hospital in Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to determine the extent of his injuries and to determine the best course of therapy for his rehabilitation.

Media Statement - Rishabh Pant



The BCCI will see to it that Rishabh receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase.



Details here https://t.co/NFv6QbdwBD — BCCI (@BCCI) December 30, 2022

"India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant met with a car accident early on Friday morning near Roorkee, Uttarakhand. He was admitted to Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre where he was treated for impact injuries.

Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back. Rishabh’s condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment.

The BCCI is in constant touch with Rishabh’s family while the Medical Team is in close contact with the doctors currently treating Rishabh. The Board will see to it that Rishabh receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase," read the statement on BCCI's official website.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah earlier said that the BCCI will offer Pant with all support during his recovery from the accident.

My thoughts and prayers are with Rishabh Pant as he fights his way back to recovery. I have spoken to his family and the doctors treating him. Rishabh is stable and undergoing scans. We are closely monitoring his progress and will provide him with all the necessary support.

