Indian wicket-keeper-batsman Rishabh Pant suffered a horrific car crash, back in December 2022, near Roorkee in Uttarakhand - an incident that sent shockwaves across the cricket community and his admirers.

The accident left the cricketer with a ligament tear in his right knee and forehead injuries. Two locals, named Rajat Kumar and Nishu Kumar, were the onlookers who quickly rushed to the spot to help Pant.

Unbeknownst to his identity, the duo acted swiftly and took the cricketer to a hospital after the accident.

Rishabh Pant, expressing his gratitude, gifted scooter to both Rajat and Nishu.

Journalist Bharat Sundaresan has posted the heartfelt video on 'X', sparking emotional reactions from netizens.

"The two people who saved Rishabh Pant's life after his accident had no idea who he was. @beastieboy07travels back to India to retrace the steps from Pant's accident to his return, but also much more than that. The tale of Rishabh's recovery, from those closest to him " the post was captioned.

Here's how netizens reacted

"Who's cutting Onions near me??? Simply brilliant!! Well done@7Cricket & @beastieboy07 What a comeback story, Rishabh Pant is a STAR & the all time greatest Test wicketkeeper batter of Team India@RishabhPant17", an user wrote.

Another user commented, "Thanks for this amazing video".