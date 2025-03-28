A video of Rishabh Pant getting a tight hug from his team owner, Sanjiv Goenka, is doing the rounds on social media after Lucknow Super Giants defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad at their home ground. Check out the viral video.

Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants tasted their first victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 when they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 5 wickets. Several videos of the post-win celebration of the LSG team are all over social media. However, one video has captivated the attention of many netizens wherein LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka is hugging the skipper tightly. LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka was present at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, cheering for his team. A day after LSG's win, Goenka shared a video on his social media handles wherein he can be seen congratulating teammates and support staff, encouraging them after for their efforts.

Check out the viral video:

On Instagram, the video was jointly shared by Goenka and the official handle of Lucknow Super Giants. ''Our Chairman, Dr. Sanjiv Goenka, extends heartfelt congratulations to the team on their first win, and encourages to focus on giving the best,'' LSG captioned the post.

In the video, Goenka is also seen sending a message after LSG's win over SRH. ''Any win is good, and the first win is very special. So yes, it feels very good. Purple cap doesn't come like this. I would like to tell the fans, believe in us, we will give out best. And the team, well done today,'' Goenka spoke in the video.

Later, Goenka even shared an AI-generated 'Ghibli' picture of the moment and wrote, ''The #ghibli trend caught my eye – so after yesterday’s match, I thought, why not give it a try!''

The #ghibli trend caught my eye – so after yesterday’s match, I thought, why not give it a try! #SRHvLSG #LSGvsSRH pic.twitter.com/meoiL4uxwW — Dr. Sanjiv Goenka (@DrSanjivGoenka) March 28, 2025

SRH vs LSG clash in Hyderabad

LSG skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to field first against SRH. Pat Cummins-led side struggled on the high-scoring pitch and managed to put 191 runs on board in 20 overs. In reply, Lucknow side chased down the total in the 17th over and won the match by 5 wickets.