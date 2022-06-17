Rishabh Pant gets out on another low score, Netizens demand Sanju Samson to replace him

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant was named as the captain of the Indian team for the ongoing series against South Africa and fans were excited to see him perform with the bat and wanted to see his captaincy skills for the national squad.

But Rishabh Pant did not deliver with the bat as he and his fans would have liked. In the 4th T20I game against South Africa, Rishabh Pant got out after scoring 17 off 13 deliveries and before this innings he has scored 29,5 and 6 runs in the previous 3 T20I games of this series against the same opponent.

Watching him not delivering with the bat, Netizens were quick to react on the social media and they demanded inclusion of Sanju Samson in the Indian squad in place of Rishabh Pant. Check out some of the reactions.

ab inconcistent nahi bologe Sanju ek match me out ho Jata h to sabhi bolne lagte h #SanjuSamson #RishabhPant — DS GUJJAR (@dsgurja) June 17, 2022

I think it's time to keep @IamSanjuSamson as a permanent WK batsman in limited overs cricket considering Rishabh Pant's 48 matches AVG is 23 and SR is 128. No hate against @RishabhPant17 but Someone else deserving should get chances too. #INDvSA #SanjuSamson #RishabhPant #Hardik pic.twitter.com/RP1YnOsUyF — Prakash kumar Lenka (@Kprakash_Lenka) June 17, 2022

Indian team is full of talented players and there are many wicketkeepers waiting in contention for the Rishabh Pant's spot suh as Sanju Samson, Wriddhiman Saha, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Dinesh Karthik. All the aformentioned cricketers have great wicketkeeping skills and can bat also.

It is high time for Rishabh Pant to answer his critics with the bat before its too late as the T20I CWC is just around the corner.

Rishabh Pant will travel to England after this series to play the rescheduled 5th Test match against England.