Rishabh Pant enjoys plane ride as pilot, fans say 'landing seedha Urvashi ke ghar...'

Explosive Team India star Rishabh Pant has been awaiting his opportunity to be in the Playing XI at the T20 World Cup but has still been enjoying his time on the sidelines. Pant recently posted new photographs from Australia where he is seen on an outing to a hangar where he enjoyed a ride in a single engine plane.

Pant posted pics standing with friends in front of the plane and also inside it one the co-pilot seat. The photographs quickly went viral as lakhs of fans liked the post.

“Start each day with a grateful heart,” Pant captioned the post. Seen alongside the left-handed wicketkeeper-batsmen were Team India’s bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar and fielding coach T Dilip.

Fans responded to the pick of Pant as co-pilot with hilarious comments, unsurprisingly roping in the cricketer’s recent fiasco with actress Urvashi Rautela.

“Sir landing Sidha Urvashi ke ghar per karna,” one fan hilariously commented. (Land the plane directly at Urvashi Rautela’s house)

“Saath me urvashi ko bhi le lete bhaiya (should have taken Urvashi Rautela along),” commented another one.

