Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Rishabh Pant enjoys plane ride as pilot, fans say 'landing seedha Urvashi ke ghar...'

Pant posted pics from Australia standing with friends in front of the plane and also inside it one the co-pilot seat.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 12:43 PM IST

Rishabh Pant enjoys plane ride as pilot, fans say 'landing seedha Urvashi ke ghar...'
Photo: Instagram Screengrab

Explosive Team India star Rishabh Pant has been awaiting his opportunity to be in the Playing XI at the T20 World Cup but has still been enjoying his time on the sidelines. Pant recently posted new photographs from Australia where he is seen on an outing to a hangar where he enjoyed a ride in a single engine plane. 

Pant posted pics standing with friends in front of the plane and also inside it one the co-pilot seat. The photographs quickly went viral as lakhs of fans liked the post.

“Start each day with a grateful heart,” Pant captioned the post. Seen alongside the left-handed wicketkeeper-batsmen were Team India’s bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar and fielding coach T Dilip. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rishabh Pant (@rishabpant)

Fans responded to the pick of Pant as co-pilot with hilarious comments, unsurprisingly roping in the cricketer’s recent fiasco with actress Urvashi Rautela. 

“Sir landing Sidha Urvashi ke ghar per karna,” one fan hilariously commented. (Land the plane directly at Urvashi Rautela’s house)

“Saath me urvashi ko bhi le lete bhaiya (should have taken Urvashi Rautela along),” commented another one.

READ | ICC inclined towards India, wants to ensure they reach semis: Shahid Afridi makes bold claim

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Suffering from anemia? Check these 5 foods to increase your hemoglobin level
Weight loss, better kidney health: Health benefits of including bananas in your diet
Coconut water: 5 health benefits of this natural drink
PHOTOS: Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal’s pre-wedding ceremonies to be held at iconic 110 year-old venue
This luxury smartphone costs more than Rs 34 lakh in India, features rare Himalayan alligator skin
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 503 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 4
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.