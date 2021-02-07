Rishabh Pant’s hat-trick of nervous 90s in India will leave you stunned

Rishabh Pant had scored his half-century in just 41 balls and smashed four sixes and as many fours.

Rishabh Pant gave fans hope that India could chase down the huge target of 578 set by England, however, the 'unlucky 90' kept its promise instead.

The wicketkeeper made a hat-trick of getting out on 90s at home. On Day 3 of the first Test between India and England, Pant went on full attack mode despite the Men in Blue losing early wickets of their top order batsmen - Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane.

Joining Cheteshwar Pujara at the crease, Pant scored his half-century in just 41 balls as he went after spin bowlers and smashed four sixes and as many fours. His partner Pujara too was also on the same level as Pant but has faced 108 balls. LIVE SCORECARD

However, Pant fell in the nervous nineties again as he was dismissed for 91 runs at Chennai. He had faced 88 balls and smashed 5 sixes and 9 fours. However, it was futile as it was the third time in as many innings that Pant was dismissed in his 90s at home.

He was dismissed for 92 runs in India's first innings against West Indies in the second Test match at Hyderabad had also missed out on a century in the first test at Rajkot also after scoring 92.

Pant skipped down the wicket and gave himself room to go with the spin over the off-side. The ball, however, turned away more than he anticipated and he sliced it towards deep cover where Jack Leach was. Dom Bess pumped his fist as he picks up his fourth wicket.

His stats also show that on foreign land as well he has 97 at the SCG, 89* at the Gabba and 91 at MAC in three successive games.

As for the Test match, India have scored 233 and lost six wickets. Washington Sundar and R Ashwin are at the crease as the hosts' trail by 345 runs.