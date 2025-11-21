FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

Rishabh Pant confronted about India's 'too many all-rounders' policy under head coach Gautam Gambhir; his response goes viral

Rishabh Pant gave a candid response when asked about India’s increasing reliance on multiple all-rounders under head coach Gautam Gambhir. His remarks added fresh spark to the ongoing debate around team balance and selection strategy as India continue experimenting with their lineup.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 21, 2025, 11:03 PM IST

Rishabh Pant confronted about India's 'too many all-rounders' policy under head coach Gautam Gambhir; his response goes viral
With Shubman Gill sidelined, Rishabh Pant is poised to assume the captaincy of India's Test team for the second match of the series against South Africa. Trailing 0-1 against Temba Bavuma's squad, Pant faces a significant challenge, especially as he makes his Test captaincy debut on the same ground where he first played in one-day internationals. Responding to reporters on the eve of the match, Pant encountered some challenging questions on Friday. The wicket-keeper batter was also queried about the abundance of all-rounders in the team and whether that is beneficial for the longest format of the game.

Under the guidance of head coach Gautam Gambhir, India has favored all-rounders over specialists across all formats. In the opening match, India fielded three spin-bowling all-rounders. When asked if specialists should take precedence over all-rounders in Test cricket, he provided a candid response.

"Now that there are so many all-rounders, do you really think Test cricket is a game for specialists?" the reporter inquired.

"I feel it's a balance sometimes for the team combination. You have to see if a specialised player is helping you more, or an all-rounder is giving you more stability in the team. So it's all about finding that team balance and the way you want to play cricket," Pant said.

When questioned regarding his approach to captaincy, Pant expressed that he values allowing players the freedom to showcase their abilities. "I want to be someone who gives that freedom, and I want people and players to learn around and make the right decision for the team eventually. That's the real goal. And obviously, whatever knowledge I have, I'm going to help them on the field, regardless of anything," he said.

Pant elaborated on the significance of the Guwahati stadium for him, noting that it was the site of his ODI debut for India. In contrast to the Eden Gardens, where the match wrapped up in merely three days, Pant indicated that the pitch for the second Test is expected to be more favorable for batting.

"Firstly, I would say that this ground is very special in my heart. I made my one-day debut here. I'm playing my first test captaincy match here. So, it will always be special for me. And I feel it's special for the whole of Guwahati.

"Because it's my first test match here. So, everyone has a special feeling about coming here. And regarding the pitch, I think this wicket will play better. Definitely, it's a better wicket to bat on. Obviously, it will eventually turn after a few days. But it is going to be a good contest," he concluded.

Also read| IND vs SA 2nd Test: Tea before lunch and venue debut — Will Guwahati's unique stage help Team India level series?

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
