'Rishabh Pant brand ambassador of state you were born in': Fans slam Urvashi Rautela's 'Cougar Hunter' comment

The war of words between Rishabh Pant and Urvashi Rautela does not look to die down soon. After the recent interview in which Urvashi made a contentious remark speaking about 'Mr. RP', it led to netizens noting it was none other than Rishabh Pant.

Soon after, her comments did prompt the Indian cricketer to take to Instagram to subtly criticize the actress.

On his Instagram story, post the interview wrote, "It’s funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them #merapichachorhoBehen #Jhutkibhilimithotihai". He, however, within minutes deleted the post.

But fans, who had taken screenshots of the same, shared it across social media and that led to the actress also responding to the wicketkeeper.

She wrote, "Chotu Bhaiyaa should play bat ball. Main koyi Munni nahi hoon badnaam hone with young kiddo darlings tere liye liye @Rakshabandhan Mubarak ho #RPChtobhaiyaa #Cougarhunter #Donttakeadvantageofsilentgirl."

Seeing Urvashi Rautela call the keeper-batter 'Cougar hunter' did not sit well with fans and they soon started spamming her social accounts. In fact, Pant was recently appointed as the brand ambassador of Uttarakhand, the same state from where Urvashi Rautela is born.

Pant was appointed as the brand ambassador of Uttarakhand by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in a programme organised at Uttarakhand Sadan in New Delhi on Thursday.

CM Dhami said that honouring cricketer Rishabh Pant as Uttarakhand brand ambassador would inspire youth in the field of sports in the state. "A better environment is being created by the state government for the youth of the state to make their mark at the national and international level," he added.