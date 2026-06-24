Rishabh Pant bids farewell to LSG with three-word message after Delhi Capitals reunion

Rishabh Pant officially closed the chapter on his stint with Lucknow Super Giants by sharing a heartfelt three-word farewell message after reuniting with Delhi Capitals. The wicketkeeper-batter's emotional post quickly went viral, drawing reactions from fans of both franchises.

Rishabh Pant’s stint with the Lucknow Super Giants grabbed plenty of headlines, but it didn’t last long—just two seasons before both sides decided it was time for a change. Now, Pant is heading back to his old team, the Delhi Capitals, in a trade that sends Kuldeep Yadav the other way.

LSG shelled out a massive Rs 27 crore to bring Pant in before the 2025 season—the highest sum anyone’s ever paid for a player at an IPL auction. With the trade, he moves back to Delhi Capitals at a new contract worth Rs 15 crore. As for Kuldeep, he joins Lucknow at his current fee of Rs 13.50 crore.

Pant kept his goodbye simple. He posted “Thank You Team” on his Instagram story, resharing LSG’s own farewell message to him.

Pant’s connection with Delhi runs deep. He started his IPL journey there in 2016, played for them nine straight seasons until 2024, and racked up 111 appearances—no one has turned out for the team more often. He also led the Capitals as captain in 43 matches between 2021 and 2024.

Delhi Capitals’ co-owner Parth Jindal took a moment to thank Kuldeep. His message, shared on social media, read: “Dear Kuldeep, thank you for your service over the last five years at Delhi Capitals. You have been a core part of our team, and you will be sorely missed. Go well, you are a champion player, and I am sure you will do extremely well back in your home ground.”

IPL's official statement

"Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav complete high-profile trade between DC and LSG. Former Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant is set for a return to Delhi Capitals (DC), while Kuldeep Yadav will join Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), following one of the most significant player trades in recent IPL history. Pant returns to the franchise where he spent nine seasons between 2016 and 2024, making 111 appearances – the most by any player for DC," the IPL said in its official statement.

"One of the defining faces of the franchise for nearly a decade, he also captained the side in 43 matches across four seasons from 2021 to 2024. At the TATA IPL 2025 Player Auction, Pant was acquired by LSG for a record-breaking INR 27 crore – the highest winning bid in IPL history," the statement further added.

"Following the trade, he will rejoin DC at a revised fee of INR 15 crore. Kuldeep joins LSG after a highly successful spell with Delhi Capitals lasting five seasons. Since arriving at the franchise in 2022, the left-arm wrist spinner has claimed 72 wickets in 65 matches and established himself as one of the most effective wicket-taking bowlers in the tournament. One of India's premier white-ball bowlers, Kuldeep will join LSG at his existing fee of INR 13.50 crore," the statement concluded.

When LSG brought in Pant, owner Sanjiv Goenka called it a long-term investment. After two tough seasons, though, the team chose to let the star wicketkeeper-batter go.

In the trade, Kuldeep Yadav—a left-arm wrist spinner—left Delhi Capitals for Lucknow Super Giants at his current salary of Rs 13.50 crore.

Kuldeep played a big role for Delhi after he joined in 2022, taking 72 wickets in 65 games. This past season didn’t go well for him, though. He managed just 10 wickets in 14 matches, and his economy rate climbed to 10.30.

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