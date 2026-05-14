Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Ajinkya Rahane to lose captaincy? IPL 2026 failures could trigger massive changes

The disappointing IPL 2026 campaigns of Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders could trigger major changes ahead of next season, with captains Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel and Ajinkya Rahane reportedly facing pressure over poor results and inconsistent performances.

Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, and Ajinkya Rahane are staring at the end of their captaincy runs with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Delhi Capitals (DC), and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). IPL 2026 has felt like a bad dream that just won’t end for these teams. They’ve spent most of the season stuck in the lower half of the points table, and it shows.

LSG are already out of the playoff race after picking up just three wins in eleven matches. DC and KKR haven’t been officially eliminated, but let’s be honest: they’d need a miracle to sneak into the top four. Right now, the math just isn’t on their side.

Delhi Capitals’ season has been rough, and a big part of the blame is going to Axar Patel. His stint as captain hasn’t inspired confidence, and it’s shown on the field. At this point, DC have won only five out of twelve matches. Even their wins have felt inconsistent—barely edging past some games, then fumbling matches they seemed to have in the bag, including a heartbreaker against Gujarat Titans and a loss against Punjab Kings despite posting a 265-run target.

"With Axar completely failing to prove his leadership worth and mostly being dependent on Hemang Badani and Venugopal Rao for decision-making, it will be a miracle if he retains captaincy next year," news agency PTI quoted an IPL source, on condition of anonymity. Axar, though, might still be retained as a player.

Insiders say Axar has leaned heavily on support staff like Hemang Badani and Venugopal Rao, rarely showing real leadership on his own. It would honestly be a shock if he’s named captain for another season. Maybe he keeps his spot as a player, but that’s about it. As for his performance, the numbers look pretty bleak. Batting in the top order, he’s scraped together just 100 runs at a strike rate of 112.60—more than half of that coming in a single innings. With the ball, he’s managed only 10 wickets in 36 overs, leaking runs at over eight per over. That’s not enough from your team’s leader.

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It’s not just the players feeling the heat. Delhi Capitals are ready to make sweeping changes in their coaching staff, too. Hemang Badani is leading the group, with Venugopal Rao as Director of Cricket, Ian Bell as assistant coach, and Munaf Patel taking care of the bowlers. If Axar steps down or is replaced, KL Rahul seems like the obvious option to take charge.

But Delhi’s struggles run deeper than captaincy. Their decision-making has been all over the place. Abishek Porel, who put up 301 runs last season, barely played this year. Opener combos haven’t clicked, yet someone like Prithvi Shaw has been left out completely. Young names like Sahil Parakh have been thrown in, maybe before they were ready. Meanwhile, Madhav Tiwari, who showed promise against Punjab Kings, was only brought in late in the tournament. The team’s plans feel scattered and short on patience.

Rishabh Pant isn’t in the clear, either. He arrived at LSG as the league’s most expensive buy—Rs 27 crore—and was sold as the future face of the franchise. Owner Sanjiv Goenka put all his chips on Pant, talking him up as a potential Dhoni or Rohit Sharma. But the reality hasn’t matched the hype. Pant’s decisions on the field have been questionable, and he hasn’t settled on a batting spot, moving from opener to the middle order. That hasn’t helped his form or the team’s momentum.

Pant’s numbers are far from explosive—251 runs in 11 matches with a strike rate of 138.67, which just doesn’t cut it in today’s T20 game. And the rest of the lineup has suffered from constant reshuffling, with Nicholas Pooran and Ayush Badoni repeatedly swapped around. It’s no surprise their campaign has fizzled.

KKR’s story isn’t much different with Ajinkya Rahane. Picked late in the auction for Rs 1.50 crore and handed the captaincy, Rahane hasn’t lived up to KKR’s legacy. He’s managed 237 runs in 11 matches, which isn’t enough, especially after so much talk about answering his critics. His partnership with Angkrish Raghuvanshi hasn’t worked, either; they’ve managed only 25 sixes together all season. There’s a good chance Rahane won’t just lose the captaincy—he might not even get picked in the next auction.

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