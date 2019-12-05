Rishabh Pant as opener? Virat Kohli gives his final verdict ahead of India vs West Indies first T20I

Team India skipper Virat Kohli has publicly backed struggling wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant during the pre-match press conference ahead of his side's three-match T20I series against West Indies.

Ever since Pant was brought into the national side in place of former skipper MS Dhoni, the youngster has been in poor form with the bat and with many asking to being replaced by the likes of Sanju Samson.

Virat, however, has publicly said that he and the Indian management believes in Pant's qualities and he will come good.

The Indian captain was asked if he ever thought about promoting Pant as the opener to which he said, "Not really (on opening). In the Indian team if you look at the top-3/4 batsmen right now - and I had mentioned this about (Wriddhiman) Saha as well in Kolkata when I was asked about him playing shorter formats and I said that in IPL you have 8 teams and you have a lot more players who can play in a lot more positions."

"We certainly believe in Rishabh's ability. But I think it's a collective responsibility of everyone around as well to give that player some space to do well. If he misses a chance, people can't shout MS' (Dhoni) name in the stadium as well."

"It's not respectful because no player would like that to happen. You are playing in your own country and you should get support rather than always thinking what mistake this guy is gonna make. No one wants to be in that position."

"As Rohit (Sharma) pointed out this as well, he needs to be left alone. He is a match-winner and once he comes good we will see a different version of him which we have seen in the IPL where is he free, relaxed and he feels there is a lot more respect coming for his abilities and what he can achieve in the team."

"He needs to feel that more around him and he can't be isolated to an extent that he gets nervous on the field. All of us need to make him feel like he belongs and we are all for him rather than against him," concluded Kohli.

Team India will be locking horns with visitors West Indies in a three-match T20I and ODI series starting in Hyderabad on December 6.

After his side's dominating performance against the Caribbean back in August, Virat will be hoping that India will be able to replicate the same on home soil now.