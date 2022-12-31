Search icon
REVEALED: Real REASON behind Rishabh Pant’s horrific car accident and he didn’t sleep while driving

Pant was admitted to Roorkee's Saksham Hospital after the accident and at that time Pant had told that his Mercedes car had collider with the divider.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 31, 2022, 04:52 PM IST

File photo

Star India cricketer Rishabh Pant met with a horrific accident on Friday (December 30) and now a big revelation has been made by Rishabh Pant in connection with this case.

It is to be noted that Pant was admitted to Roorkee's Saksham Hospital after the accident and at that time Pant had told that his Mercedes car had collided with the divider after he dozed off at the wheels while driving.

After Roorkee, Rishabh Pant was referred to Max Hospital in Dehradun. A team of Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) officials met Pant at Max Hospital today (December 31).

Pant has made a new revelation during his meeting with DDCA director Shyam Sharma and talking to reporters after his visit Sharma said that Pant told him that his car hit the divider while he was trying to avoid a pothole on the road and he did not sleep while driving.

The wicketkeeper-batsman sustained multiple injuries in the crash and was assisted by onlookers after his car caught fire. To get out of his Mercedes, the Delhi-based stumper smashed the windscreen. He was the only one in the car at the time of the accident.

The collision happened on the Delhi-Dehradun route near Hammadpur Jhal. Several images and videos have appeared online showing Rishabh's car crashing into a divider and catching fire as a result of the collision.

The BCCI issued a statement a few hours after Pant's accident, revealing the full nature of his injuries. According to the BCCI, Pant has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament injury in his right knee, and injuries to his right wrist, ankle, and toe, as well as abrasions on his back.

