Rishabh Pant accident: Reason behind crash, how he escaped burning car; What we know so far

New details have now emerged about what happened and how the cricketer met with an accident, and how he managed to escape the blazing car.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 30, 2022, 12:49 PM IST

Photo: IANS

Team India cricketer Rishabh Pant escaped a major scare when his luxury car met a serious accident near Roorkee on the Delhi-Dehradun highway on Friday morning. The explosive wicket keeper batsman was severely injured in the crash which also set the car ablaze. Pant managed to escape the fire and get out of the car in time. He was hospitalised after the accident and is now being treated in Dehradun. Pant’s condition is not serious.

Wishes for speedy recovery poured in for Pant with Uttarakhand and Delhi governments facilitating the cricketer’s treatment with BCCI keeping a close eye. Shocking images of his disfigured and burnt car surfaced on social media. New details have now emerged about what happened and how the cricketer met with an accident, and how he managed to escape the blazing car.

Rishabh Pant accident

Pant had returned from Dubai the prior night and soon set off to meet his relatives, reportedly his mother, in Roorkee on Thursday night. The accident took place between Manglaur and Narsan in Haridwar district. The car caught fire. A CCTV video also emerged of the major accident. Pant was alone in the car. Pant reportedly fell asleep on the wheel of his  luxury car, which collided into a divider, police said. 

Pant was reportedly stuck inside the car which caught fire. He had to break the windshield and escape. He reportedly used his knee to break the windshield, which was already injured. Sources have been quoted as saying that if Pant had been a little late in escaping, the car may have erupted in flames. He was reportedly just 10 minutes or so from his home.

Pant was then rushed to Saksham Hospital, Roorkee Civil Hospital for primary care. He was then shifted to Max Dehradun. Pant might be shifted to Delhi in a day or two if needed, Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) officials said. 

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed government officials to ensure that all possible arrangements are made for Pant’s treatment. An air ambulance facility will be made available if required.

(With inputs from agencies)

