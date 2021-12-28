IND vs SA: Rishabh Pant breaks THIS record of MS Dhoni in Test cricket

He is not called 'Spiderman' for no reason as Rishabh Pant yet again proved why he is so good behind the stumps. In the ongoing Test against South Africa, the India wicketkeeper-batsman yet again broke MS Dhoni's record at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

The young lad on Tuesday, surpassed MS Dhoni to become the fastest Indian wicketkeeper to record 100 Test dismissals. Pant reached this feat with the dismissal of Temba Bavuma who had scored his half-century just before being sent back by Mohammed Shami.

Pant had reached the feat in his 26th match (50th innings), eclipsing Dhoni who achieved the same in 36 Tests. Leading the chart is South African wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock having reached the landmark in just 22 matches.

Among Indian's, he is sixth behind Dhoni, Syed Kirmani, Kiran More, Nayan Mongia and Wriddhiman Saha to reach the three-figure mark. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 'Thala' leads the list among Indians with 294 dismissals.

Tests to 100 wicketkeeper dismissals (India):

26 R PANT

36 MS Dhoni/W Saha

39 K More

41 N Mongia

42 S Kirmani

Earlier, in January 2021, Pant had overtaken Dhoni to become the fastest Indian wicketkeeper to cross 1000 Test runs in 27 innings.

As for the clash, India faced trouble by Proteas pacers, but they managed to do the same on the host's side as South Africa have lost seven wickets and scored 167 runs.