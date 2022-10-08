'RIP my little princess': David Miller shares devastating news on Instagram

David Miller

In heart-wrenching news, South African cricketer David Miller has taken to social media to inform that a little kid has passed away. The left-handed batter also shared an emotional video as he bid adieu to her.

"RIP my little rockstar Love you always!," he captioned a video which he uploaded on Instagram.

Earlier Miller had even shared an Instagram story. "Going to miss you my skut! Thee biggest heart I have ever known. You took fighting to a different level- always incredibly positive and a smile on your face," he wrote.

While there is no additional detail shared by the Protean cricketer, some speculated that the kid could be Anne who Miller was very close to.