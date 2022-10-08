Search icon
'RIP my little princess': David Miller shares devastating news on Instagram

South African batsman David Miller posted a story from his Instagram handle in which he informed about the passing away of a little girl.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 12:33 AM IST

David Miller

In heart-wrenching news, South African cricketer David Miller has taken to social media to inform that a little kid has passed away. The left-handed batter also shared an emotional video as he bid adieu to her.

"RIP my little rockstar Love you always!," he captioned a video which he uploaded on Instagram. 

Earlier Miller had even shared an Instagram story. "Going to miss you my skut! Thee biggest heart  I have ever known. You took fighting to a different level- always incredibly positive and a smile on your face," he wrote.

image-124

While there is no additional detail shared by the Protean cricketer, some speculated that the kid could be Anne who Miller was very close to.

