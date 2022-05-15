RIP Andrew Symonds: Cricket fraternity reacts to the untimely demise of the Australian legend

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 15, 2022, 09:22 AM IST

Andrew Symonds

Former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds died at the age of 46 in a car accident late on Saturday. A Queensland police statement says Symonds was in a single-car crash.

Symonds played 26 Tests for Australia, scoring 1462 runs at 40.61 and picking up 24 wickets with his handy off-spin and medium-pace bowling. Following the tragic news of the death of Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds, the cricketing world bid farewell to one of the most well-liked former stars.

Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Andrew Symonds. Gone too soon. Heartfelt condolences to the family and friends. Prayers for the departed soul #RIPSymonds — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 15, 2022

Devastated to hear about Andrew Symonds passing away in a car crash in Australia. We shared a great relationship on & off the field. Thoughts & prayers with the family. #AndrewSymonds pic.twitter.com/QMZMCwLdZs — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 14, 2022

Shocking news to wake up to here in India. Rest in peace my dear friend. Such tragic news pic.twitter.com/pBWEqVO6IY — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) May 15, 2022

Shocking news #AndrewSymonds! My condolences to his family and friends. May God bless his soul pic.twitter.com/6RBUQNwVcy — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) May 15, 2022

Symonds represented Australia in 26 Tests and was considered one of the best players in the limited over formats of the game, most notably in ODIs. In the 50-over format, the all-rounder had made 198 appearances for his country in which he accumulated over 5000 runs and 133 wickets.

In 2008, he missed Australia’s one-day series against Bangladesh after going fishing when he was required to attend a team meeting.