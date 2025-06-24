Rinku Singh, who was set to marry Priya Saroj on November 18, has decided to postpone the wedding festivities. Know the real reason behind the postponement.

Rinku Singh, Indian cricketer and Kolkata Knight Riders' star player, recently got engaged to Priya Saroj, a Member of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh. The two were set to get married on November 18 this year, but the plan has been postponed. Neither the bride nor the groom have made any announcement regarding the postponement of their wedding. Even their families have kept mum on the matter. So, what is the real reason behind the postponement of Rinku Singh-Priya Saroj's wedding? Let's find out.

Why Rinku Singh's wedding with Priya Saroj postponed?

The real reason behind the postponement of the wedding is reportedly said to be Rinku Singh's busy schedule in domestic cricket. Some media reports claim that Priya Saroj's father has confirmed the news of the postponement. Reports also claim that the next date of the wedding festivities will be decided soon.

Rinku Singh's cricket commitments.

The original wedding date clashed with an all-format series with South Africa, starting with a Test match on November 14. Before the South Africa series, Rinku will also be busy with India's tour of Australia between October 19 and November 8.

Rinku Singh-Priya Saroj's engagement

After the end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Rinku Singh surprised everyone when several pictures of his engagement ceremony with Priya Saroj surfaced on social media. The engagement ceremony was held in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, and the festivities were attended by many known personalities from the cricketing and political world.

Meanwhile, Rinku Singh didn't have the best of an IPL season this year. He managed to score just 206 runs in 13 matches with an average of 29.42.