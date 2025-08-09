Twitter
Rinku Singh to Suryakumar Yadav: Indian cricketers showcase sibling goals, celebrate Raksha Bandhan with their sisters

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Indian cricketers celebrated the festival of siblings with full joy and even shared heartwarming moments with their sisters on their social media handles.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 09, 2025, 05:11 PM IST

Rinku Singh to Suryakumar Yadav: Indian cricketers showcase sibling goals, celebrate Raksha Bandhan with their sisters
Indian cricketers celebrate Raksha Bandhan 2025

TRENDING NOW

Raksha Bandhan is a festival which is celebrated to cherish the lifelong bonding between brothers and sisters. Sisters tie Rakhis on their brothers' hands and get a gift in return. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Indian cricketers also celebrated the festival of siblings with full joy and even shared heartwarming moments with their sisters on their social media handles that warmed their fans' hearts. Check out how our cricket stars celebrated the festival.

'Mr 360' Suryakumar Yadav shared a series of pictures on his Instagram handle, celebrating Raksha Bandhan with his sister, Dinal Yadav. They jointly shared the post on the platform and wrote, ''The last picture sums up our relationship. Happy Rakshabandhan.''

Wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant's sister, Sakshi Pant, who got married earlier this year shared a picture of herself with her brothers. ''Happy Rakhi to my all time favourites.my forever protectors and the best brothers ever! Double the trouble, double the fun. love you,'' she wrote. Rishabh reshared the post on his Insta Stories.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sakshi Pant (@sakshi.pant)

Shreyas Iyer shared a single pic with his sister, Shresta Iyer, celebrating the festival.

Akash Deep also celebrated Raksha Bandhan with his sisters and shared a series of pictures and videos along with the caption, which reads, ''Because of you, I never fight alone. Happy Raksha Bandhan.'' In the post, Akash Deep and his sisters are seen wearing matching Mehendi-coloured Indian outfits.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akash Deep (@akash.deep969)

Former all-rounder Suresh Raina also shared a couple of pictures wherein he can be seen getting Rakhi tied to his hand from his sister.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Suresh Raina (@sureshraina3)

Pacer Deepak Chahar shared a picture from the celebrations where he is seen posing with his sisters, along with his wife and her brother. ''Lootere bhe kuch or lootey Jane wale bhi khush. Only happens on Rakhi day,'' he wrote. 

