Rinku Singh to miss Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe? Here's what latest report suggests

Rinku Singh, Team India's star middle-order batter, might miss the next Super 8 game against Zimbabwe, scheduled to be played in Chennai on February 26. As per a report by news agency ANI, Rinku did not attend the team's practice session ahead of the must-win game on Thursday. He reportedly went to his home due to a family emergency. Meanwhile, to stay alive in the tournament, Team India need to win their remaining Super 8 games with a good margin and hope that South Africa end the round unbeaten.

The report further states that Indian players like Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Arshdeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma, and Sanju Samson were spotted during the practice session. Meanwhile, Rinku Singh hasn't proved himself in the ongoing tournament. He has made just 24 runs in five innings.

In the previous game against South Africa in Ahmedabad, Rinku Singh was dismissed on a 2-ball duck. After the do-or-die game against Zimbabwe, India also need to beat West Indies on March 1 in Kolkata and fix its batting issues, which has been a major concern for the Men in Blue in the tournament so far.

Team India's squad for T20 World Cup 2026

Suryakumar Yadav (C)

Axar Patel (VC)

Sanju Samson (WK)

Ishan Kishan (WK)

Abhishek Sharma

Tilak Varma

Hardik Pandya

Rinku Singh

Washington Sundar

Shivam Dube

Jasprit Bumrah

Mohammed Siraj

Kuldeep Yadav

Arshdeep Singh

Varun Chakravarthy