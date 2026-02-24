FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IDFC First Bank Pays Up: Rs 583 Crore credited to Haryana Govt amid ongoing fraud probe

The Kerala Story 2: Kerala High Court slams Vipul Amrutlal Shah film, says 'secular Kerala state has been portrayed wrongly'

Baramati crash fallout: DGCA launches safety audit of VSR Ventures, grounds 4 learjets

DNA Fact Check: Rs 19.5 Lakh a Month on Rs 18,000 Investment? Know truth here

Who was Mayank Pawar? MTV Splitsvilla 7 contestant and Mr India winner dies at 37, moved Sunny Leone to tears on MTV show

Pilot's Call is Final: DGCA announces new stringent mandates, tells airlines to put safety first, not profit

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna kick off pre-wedding festivities with cricket match in 'Virosh Premier League'

Delhi govt covers 3.97 lakh widows, 1.31 lakh divyang beneficiaries under Ayushman Scheme: CM Rekha Gupta

Rinku Singh to miss Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe? Here's what latest report suggests

Who are Bhopal sisters Afreen and Amreen arrested in sex racket? How did they lure victims?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Jharkhand Plane Crash: Family Borrowed 7 Lakh For Air Ambulance, Tragic Journey To Save 1 Killed 7

Jharkhand Plane Crash: Family Borrowed 7 Lakh For Air Ambulance, Tragic Journey To Save 1 Killed 7

IDFC First Bank Pays Up: Rs 583 Crore credited to Haryana Govt amid ongoing fraud probe

IDFC First Bank Pays Up: Rs 583 Crore credited to Haryana Govt amid fraud probe

The Kerala Story 2: Kerala High Court slams Vipul Amrutlal Shah film, says 'secular Kerala state has been portrayed wrongly'

The Kerala Story 2: Kerala High Court slams Vipul Amrutlal Shah film

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet IAS Aastha Singh, SRCC graduate from Haryana who cracked UPSC in first attempt to fulfil her grandfather's dream

Meet IAS Aastha Singh, SRCC graduate from Haryana who cracked UPSC

Rashmika Mandanna - Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding of 'VIROSH' begins: Poolside fun, traditional feast on banana leaf and more | See pics

Rashmika Mandanna - Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding of 'VIROSH' begins

From Ugly to Kennedy: Rahul Bhat’s impressive journey through iconic, complex characters that defined his career

From Ugly to Kennedy: Rahul Bhat’s impressive journey through iconic

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Rinku Singh to miss Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe? Here's what latest report suggests

Team India's middle-order batter Rinku Singh might miss the next Super 8 fixture against Zimbabwe, scheduled to be played in Chennai on Thursday, February 26.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Feb 24, 2026, 10:42 PM IST

Rinku Singh to miss Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe? Here's what latest report suggests
Rinku Singh was dismissed on a 2-ball duck in the Super 8 clash against South Africa
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Rinku Singh, Team India's star middle-order batter, might miss the next Super 8 game against Zimbabwe, scheduled to be played in Chennai on February 26. As per a report by news agency ANI, Rinku did not attend the team's practice session ahead of the must-win game on Thursday. He reportedly went to his home due to a family emergency. Meanwhile, to stay alive in the tournament, Team India need to win their remaining Super 8 games with a good margin and hope that South Africa end the round unbeaten.

The report further states that Indian players like Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Arshdeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma, and Sanju Samson were spotted during the practice session. Meanwhile, Rinku Singh hasn't proved himself in the ongoing tournament. He has made just 24 runs in five innings.

In the previous game against South Africa in Ahmedabad, Rinku Singh was dismissed on a 2-ball duck. After the do-or-die game against Zimbabwe, India also need to beat West Indies on March 1 in Kolkata and fix its batting issues, which has been a major concern for the Men in Blue in the tournament so far.

Team India's squad for T20 World Cup 2026

Suryakumar Yadav (C)
Axar Patel (VC)
Sanju Samson (WK)
Ishan Kishan (WK)
Abhishek Sharma
Tilak Varma
Hardik Pandya
Rinku Singh
Washington Sundar
Shivam Dube
Jasprit Bumrah
Mohammed Siraj
Kuldeep Yadav
Arshdeep Singh
Varun Chakravarthy

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IDFC First Bank Pays Up: Rs 583 Crore credited to Haryana Govt amid ongoing fraud probe
IDFC First Bank Pays Up: Rs 583 Crore credited to Haryana Govt amid fraud probe
The Kerala Story 2: Kerala High Court slams Vipul Amrutlal Shah film, says 'secular Kerala state has been portrayed wrongly'
The Kerala Story 2: Kerala High Court slams Vipul Amrutlal Shah film
Baramati crash fallout: DGCA launches safety audit of VSR Ventures, grounds 4 learjets
Baramati crash fallout: DGCA launches safety audit of VSR Ventures, grounds 4 le
DNA Fact Check: Rs 19.5 Lakh a Month on Rs 18,000 Investment? Know truth here
DNA Fact Check: Rs 19.5 Lakh a Month on Rs 18,000 Investment? Know truth here
Who was Mayank Pawar? MTV Splitsvilla 7 contestant and Mr India winner dies at 37, moved Sunny Leone to tears on MTV show
Who was Mayank Pawar? MTV Splitsvilla 7 contestant, Mr India winner dies at 37
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet IAS Aastha Singh, SRCC graduate from Haryana who cracked UPSC in first attempt to fulfil her grandfather's dream
Meet IAS Aastha Singh, SRCC graduate from Haryana who cracked UPSC
Rashmika Mandanna - Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding of 'VIROSH' begins: Poolside fun, traditional feast on banana leaf and more | See pics
Rashmika Mandanna - Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding of 'VIROSH' begins
From Ugly to Kennedy: Rahul Bhat’s impressive journey through iconic, complex characters that defined his career
From Ugly to Kennedy: Rahul Bhat’s impressive journey through iconic
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: After ex-Belgian model girlfriend, former fiancé, how 'VIROSH' found their love | Timeline
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: After ex-Belgian model girlfriend
Mukesh Ambani's 'chhoti bahu' Radhika Merchant looks gorgeous as bridesmaid in rani pink lehenga at her friend’s wedding in Jamnagar, See viral pics
Mukesh Ambani's 'chhoti bahu' Radhika Merchant looks gorgeous as bridesmaid
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement