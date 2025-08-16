'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Rinku Singh to miss chance to play in 2025 Asia Cup? Here's what we know so far

Ahead of the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup, let us find out whether Team India will feature star batter Rinku Singh or not.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 16, 2025, 01:52 PM IST

Will Rinku Singh be selected in Team India's squad for the Asia Cup 2025?

In a couple od days from now, BCCI will be announcing Team India's squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, which is led by Ajit Agarkar. Among several names that are doing the rounds on social media, one is of Rinku Singh, star batter of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Rinku first came into the limelight after he smashed five consecutive sixes when he came out to bat in the lower order for KKR.

 

Will Rinku Singh be selected for Asia Cup 2025?

 

As per a report by PTI, if all players like Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, and Suryakumar Yadav are fit, then there are less chances for Rinku to be selected for the tournament.

 

Apart from these players, there is also Test skipper Shubman Gill, who will also be a part of the 15-member squad for the Asia Cup 2025. ''Shreyas Iyer has 600 runs at a strike-rate of 180 but he bats in top four. Where is the place for him? Even as you include Shubman as he is flavour of the season, where do you cut corners? You can't disturb your top five right now and also pick Shubman. And if you pick Shubman now, obviously the Test captain and IPL team captain won't sit out,'' India TV reported, quoting a former selector.

 

''So where do you make the compromise? I only see Rinku's spot being iffy as he isn't required as much some of the top order batters. And mind it, we aren't even talking about Jaiswal,'' he added.

 

Not only these, but players like Shivan Dube and Jitesh Sharma are also in contention for the Asia Cup, which further pushes down Rinku's chances of getting selected.

