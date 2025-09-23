Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Rinku Singh stops ugly verbal spat between Haris Rauf and Indian openers? Watch viral video to know the answer

A new video is doing the rounds on social media featuring the whole verbal spat incident between Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf and Indian openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill, during the Super 4 match on Sunday.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 23, 2025, 06:37 PM IST

The previous Super 4 match between India and Pakistan captivated headlines, not for the cricket but more for the heated environment between the players of both sides during the game. One such incident came when Team India was chasing a 172-run target, and in the fifth over, the Indian openers went into an ugly verbal spat with Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf. It was Shubman Gill, who hit a pull shot and gave a death stare to Rauf. Abhishek Sharma, who was at the non-striker's end, was walking towards his partner to talk after the shot. It was then that Rauf talked trash to Sharma, following which an ugly verbal spat erupted in the middle.

Later, other Pakistani team members also approached the spot, but the on-field umpire had already separated them before it could have reached the next level. Now, a new video has surfaced on social media that shows the entire incident from a different angle.

Since it was the last ball of the over, India's substitute fielders, Rinku Singh and Harshit Rana, came out in the middle with drinks and went straight to Gill and Sharma to pull them away from the situation.

Watch the viral clip:

After the match, during the post-match presentation, Abhishek elaborated on the whole situation and said, ''Today it was very simple, the way they were coming at us for no reason, I didn't like it at all, and this is the only way, I could give medicine to them. 

Meanwhile, the Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India are currently the only team in the Asia Cup 2025 which are unbeaten. They will next face Bangladesh on Wednesday in Dubai in their second Super 4 match. If India manages to win this one as well, their chances to reach the finals of the Asia Cup 2025 will be almost clear.

