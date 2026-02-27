FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Cricket

CRICKET

Rinku Singh's father dies of liver cancer: A LPG cylinder delivery guy whose support made a cricket star

Rinku Singh's father, Khanchand Singh, passed away on Friday morning after a painful battle with stage-4 liver cancer.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Feb 27, 2026, 11:30 AM IST

Rinku Singh's father dies of liver cancer: A LPG cylinder delivery guy whose support made a cricket star
Rinku Singh's father passed away on Friday morning in Greater Noida
Rinku Singh's father, Khanchand Singh, passed away on Friday morning due to stage-4 cancer at the Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida, where he was undergoing treatment. Rinku, who is currently busy with the ongoing ICC T20I World Cup 2026, recently rushed back home to be with his family after his father's condition worsened, but joined Team India again in time ahead of the Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe. However, he wasn't included in the Playing XI and Sanju Samson was preferred ahead of him. After knowing the sad news of his father's demise, Rinku left the team camp to return to his home and be with his family during this difficult time.

Did you know Rinku Singh's father was once against his passion for cricket?

For those unversed, Rinku Singh's father made several sacrifices, and his vital support shaped his son's cricketing career despite the family's financial constraints. Yes, you read it right! Khanchand Singh worked as an LPG cylinder delivery guy, earning Rs 12,000 per month. For many years, Rinku and his family lived in a 2-room apartment provided by the gas company.

Despite struggling financially, Khanchand provided basic schooling to his children and was not initially supportive of Rinku's passion for cricket. ''He at least had a goal and a certain madness for something. Of course, I was not too happy to learn that cricket was pulling Rinku in, but when I saw that he was getting paid for playing, I knew it was serious,'' Khanchand had said on his son's passion towards the sport. Rinku once won a man of the match award in a school tournament's final, which his father also came to watch. 

As Rinku progressed in his career, he purchased a new home for his family and named it after his mother, who has been his emotional support during difficult financial times. Rinku Singh's journey from a tiny house to becoming an important member of Team India has been one of the most inspirational stories in Indian sport.

