Rinku Singh, Priya Saroj to marry on December 4 in Lucknow; couple got engaged 15 months ago

Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj are set to marry on December 4 in Lucknow, 15 months after their engagement. The couple’s wedding is expected to take place at a four-star hotel, marking the next chapter in their relationship.

In an exciting turn of events, celebrated Indian cricketer Rinku Singh is preparing to marry Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj. The couple will exchange vows on December 4 at the prestigious Ramada Hotel in Lucknow. Following their engagement on June 8, 2025, Rinku Singh has captured widespread media attention.

The engagement celebration took place in Lucknow and featured numerous distinguished guests, including Rajeev Shukla, Piyush Chawla, and other notable figures. Interestingly, the original wedding date was scheduled for June 2026 but was rescheduled after the tragic passing of Rinku Singh's father.

Rinku's father succumbed to cancer, prompting both families to mutually agree to postpone the celebration. The new date has been set for December, and similar to the engagement festivities, many prominent personalities are anticipated to grace the wedding ceremony.

Rinku Singh's Career Highlights

Rinku Singh burst onto the cricket scene with a spectacular five sixes in a single over during IPL 2023, and his trajectory has only soared since then. The talented batter gained prominence through his outstanding performances with Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL before securing his spot in the Indian national team.

With his impressive finishing abilities, Rinku Singh rapidly ascended to prominence and became a consistent fixture in India's T20I lineup. He was instrumental in India's T20 World Cup victories in 2024 and 2026 and remains a vital contributor to the team's success in the shortest format.

Statistically speaking, Rinku has featured in 48 T20 International matches throughout his career. Across these 48 encounters, he has accumulated 702 runs at an impressive average of 36.94, including three half-centuries. Additionally, in his IPL journey with KKR spanning 73 matches, he has compiled 1,394 runs.

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