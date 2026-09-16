FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Varun Chakravarthy ruled out of Asian Games due to injury; Who is replacing the mystery spinner?

Varun Chakravarthy ruled out of Asian Games due to injury; Who is replacing him?

Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist

Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist

ICC Rankings: Abhishek Sharma rises to No. 2, Varun Chakravarthy fifth, Jasprit Bumrah back in top 10

ICC Rankings: Abhishek Sharma rises to No. 2, Varun Chakravarthy fifth

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist

Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants

Latest NewsCricket

CRICKET

Rinku Singh, Priya Saroj to marry on December 4 in Lucknow; couple got engaged 15 months ago

Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj are set to marry on December 4 in Lucknow, 15 months after their engagement. The couple’s wedding is expected to take place at a four-star hotel, marking the next chapter in their relationship.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 16, 2026, 12:58 PM IST

Rinku Singh, Priya Saroj to marry on December 4 in Lucknow; couple got engaged 15 months ago
Priya Saroj and Rinku Singh (Courtesy: PTI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In an exciting turn of events, celebrated Indian cricketer Rinku Singh is preparing to marry Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj. The couple will exchange vows on December 4 at the prestigious Ramada Hotel in Lucknow. Following their engagement on June 8, 2025, Rinku Singh has captured widespread media attention.

The engagement celebration took place in Lucknow and featured numerous distinguished guests, including Rajeev Shukla, Piyush Chawla, and other notable figures. Interestingly, the original wedding date was scheduled for June 2026 but was rescheduled after the tragic passing of Rinku Singh's father.

Rinku's father succumbed to cancer, prompting both families to mutually agree to postpone the celebration. The new date has been set for December, and similar to the engagement festivities, many prominent personalities are anticipated to grace the wedding ceremony.

Rinku Singh's Career Highlights

Rinku Singh burst onto the cricket scene with a spectacular five sixes in a single over during IPL 2023, and his trajectory has only soared since then. The talented batter gained prominence through his outstanding performances with Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL before securing his spot in the Indian national team.

With his impressive finishing abilities, Rinku Singh rapidly ascended to prominence and became a consistent fixture in India's T20I lineup. He was instrumental in India's T20 World Cup victories in 2024 and 2026 and remains a vital contributor to the team's success in the shortest format.

Statistically speaking, Rinku has featured in 48 T20 International matches throughout his career. Across these 48 encounters, he has accumulated 702 runs at an impressive average of 36.94, including three half-centuries. Additionally, in his IPL journey with KKR spanning 73 matches, he has compiled 1,394 runs.

Also read| IPL 2027 auction returns to India: Is franchise logistics taking priority over foreign glamour?

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
UPI MDR Fee From Oct 15: Centre says no foreign influence, rejects opposition claim of appeasing Donald Trump
UPI MDR Fee From Oct 15: Centre says no foreign influence, details here
Varun Chakravarthy ruled out of Asian Games due to injury; Who is replacing the mystery spinner?
Varun Chakravarthy ruled out of Asian Games due to injury; Who is replacing him?
ICC Rankings: Abhishek Sharma rises to No. 2, Varun Chakravarthy fifth, Jasprit Bumrah back in top 10
ICC Rankings: Abhishek Sharma rises to No. 2, Varun Chakravarthy fifth
India launches Net Zero Portal for voluntary climate commitments: Key details
India launches Net Zero Portal for voluntary climate commitments: Key details
Will Israel attack Iran again? Trump offers Benjamin Netanyahu 40,000 massive 2,000-pound bombs amid election calculations
Will Israel attack Iran again? Trump offers 40,000 massive 2,000-pound bombs
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants
From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami
From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus from South that became household names
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement