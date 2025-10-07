Rinku Singh gifts electric scooter to his sister worth Rs..., shares pics with family

Rinku Singh, who is currently spending time with his family, recently gifted an electric scooter to his sister, Neha Singh. Her sister posted a series of pictures on her Instagram handle, thanking her brother.

Team India's star batter Rinku Singh, who manifested to hit the winning runs for the Asia Cup 2025, recently gifted an expensive electric scooter to his younger sister. Rinku is currently enjoying time with his family before joining Team India for the upcoming Australia tour for the T20I series. Ahead of the series, he gifted a Vida VX2 Plus electric scooter to his sister, Neha Singh. Rinku's sister took to her Instagram handle and shared a string of pictures featuring herself along with the new vehicle and other family members.

Rinku Singh is a part of Team India's squad for the upcoming T20I series against Australia, commencing later this month. He was in the news recently for the winning shot, he smashed during the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final on September 28.

Team India's T20I squad for Australia tour

Suryakumar Yadav (C)

Shubman Gill (VC)

Jitesh Sharma (WK)

Sanju Samson (WK)

Abhishek Sharma

Tilak Varma

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Shivam Dube

Axar Patel

Varun Chakaravarthy

Jasprit Bumrah

Arshdeep Singh

Kuldeep Yadav

Harshit Rana

Rinku Singh

Washington Sundar