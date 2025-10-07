Rinku Singh gifts electric scooter to his sister worth Rs..., shares pics with family

Meet star kid, whose grandparents were superstars, father is worth Rs 2500 crore, still doesn't want to become actor, left home to...
Rumoured couple Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya share stunning photos from their Italy vacation; Sky Force actor lovingly calls her...
'Your mother is Muslim wh*re': Mahesh Bhatt recalls horrific childhood incident that scared him for life: 'Pull down his pants, we want to..'
Raghav Juyal shares details about 'bhayankar' party at Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse: 'I watched horses mating, he has...'
Delhi-NCR Rains: Heavy downpour lashes National Capital, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad; temperature drops to...
How much money does a Nobel Prize winner get? Know here
Who awards Nobel Prizes, how are these decided? Who can nominate, details here
Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets new Bungalow after long legal battle, his address is...; who is his new neighbour?
The Future of Eye Care in India: Arohi Eye Hospital is Leading the Way
Little Pepe Crypto Price Prediction: The Path from Below $0.003 to $3
CRICKET
Rinku Singh, who is currently spending time with his family, recently gifted an electric scooter to his sister, Neha Singh. Her sister posted a series of pictures on her Instagram handle, thanking her brother.
Team India's star batter Rinku Singh, who manifested to hit the winning runs for the Asia Cup 2025, recently gifted an expensive electric scooter to his younger sister. Rinku is currently enjoying time with his family before joining Team India for the upcoming Australia tour for the T20I series. Ahead of the series, he gifted a Vida VX2 Plus electric scooter to his sister, Neha Singh. Rinku's sister took to her Instagram handle and shared a string of pictures featuring herself along with the new vehicle and other family members.
Rinku Singh is a part of Team India's squad for the upcoming T20I series against Australia, commencing later this month. He was in the news recently for the winning shot, he smashed during the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final on September 28.
Suryakumar Yadav (C)
Shubman Gill (VC)
Jitesh Sharma (WK)
Sanju Samson (WK)
Abhishek Sharma
Tilak Varma
Nitish Kumar Reddy
Shivam Dube
Axar Patel
Varun Chakaravarthy
Jasprit Bumrah
Arshdeep Singh
Kuldeep Yadav
Harshit Rana
Rinku Singh
Washington Sundar