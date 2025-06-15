After getting engaged to Priya Saroj earlier this month, Indian cricketer Rinku Singh visited his in-laws' house where he received a warm welcome and a special gift from his fiancee. Check out what he got.

Indian cricketer and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star player Rinku Singh began a new journey in his life after he got engaged to Priya Saroj, who is a Member of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh's Machhlishahar. A video of Rinku Singh is all over social media wherein his fiancee's mother showered him with flower petals as he entered their house. But the main attraction of the viral clip was when Rinku's fiancee, Priya, presented him with a red rose.

Check out the viral video:

Priya's red rose to Rinku might not be worth more in Rupees, but it surely symbolises a heartfelt bond between the two. Rinku's welcome to Priya's family showcases the palpable love between the two families.

Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj's love story

Their love story began nearly 4 years ago in Delhi when Priya was introduced to Rinku by one of his KKR teammates. They became friends and this blossomed into love over the years, ultimately turning their relationship official for a lifetime.

The two officially got engaged in a private ceremony in Lucknow, which was attended by their families, close friend,s and family members. ''This day has been in our hearts for so long - almost three years, and the wait was worth every second. Engaged - with full hearts and a forever to go,'' Rinku wrote in an Instagram post.

The two are set to tie the knot in November later this year. The wedding ceremony is expected to be attended several cricketers and political personalities.